6 active Barcelona stars with the most number of assists for the club

There has been a drastic change in the hierarchy of the Barcelona squad following their complete restructuring in the summer of 2021. The departure of some big names has seen certain players take center stage.

The likes of Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati have basically received a substantial promotion, going from smaller cogs in a bigger system to being the biggest stars in Barcelona. Despite the club's woeful state at present, the new batch of youngsters have the potential to lead the Blaugrana back to their glory days.

Barcelona's top assist providers of all time

Camp Nou has harbored a bucket load of quality creators over the course of history, with the likes of Ronaldinho, Patrick Kluivert and Luis Figo plying their trade in Catalonia. Despite the abundance of royal names in the club's history, Lionel Messi yet again comes out on top, leading the assists charts with a gargantuan tally of 301 layoffs.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo 17 years ago, Leo Messi made his Barcelona debut. 🐐778 games.

672 goals.

305 assists.

35 trophies.

6 Ballons d'Ors

6 European Golden Shoes

8 Pichichi trophies

1 The Best FIFA Men's PlayersHe won it all. 🏆 17 years ago, Leo Messi made his Barcelona debut. 🐐778 games.

672 goals.

305 assists.

35 trophies.

6 Ballons d'Ors

6 European Golden Shoes

8 Pichichi trophies

1 The Best FIFA Men's PlayersHe won it all. 🏆 https://t.co/0u4fGgQ7Xb

No other Barcelona player has even come close to touching La Pulga's unfathomable contribution, with club legend Xavi's 185 assists earning him second place on the list. Andres Iniesta (138), Luis Suarez (113), and Dani Alves (101) round off a star-studded top five in Barcelona's assists charts.

With both Suarez and Messi departing the club in the space of a year, none of the aforementioned players are currently associated with Barcelona. As a result, fresh names have emerged to occupy the top spots in the current Blaugrana squad. On that note, let's take a look at five active Barcelona players with the most assists for the club:

(NOTE: All stats are as listed on transfermarkt)

#5 Frenkie de Jong and Philippe Coutinho - 14 assists

Coutinho and Frenkie de Jong (Photo courtsey: Twitter)

Tying for the starting spot, both Frenkie de Jong and Philippe Coutinho have laid out 14 assists for their Barcelona teammates so far. This tally propels them to fifth place for most assist providers on the current Blaugrana squad.

The two players have had sharply contrasting careers at Camp Nou so far. While De Jong has quickly established himself as a guaranteed starter at the club, Coutinho hasn't been this fortunate. A loan spell at Bayern Munich did little to revive his career in Catalonia and the Brazilian dribbler remains on the fringes of the starting lineup.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz 👥| Piqué will start, García is expected to replace Lenglet in El Clásico.• Alba, if fit, will start and Mingueza could play on the right.• With Pedri out, Gavi will accompany Busquets & De Jong.• Dest/Roberto/Coutinho could be the third forward.Via (🟢): @ffpolo [md] 👥| Piqué will start, García is expected to replace Lenglet in El Clásico.• Alba, if fit, will start and Mingueza could play on the right.• With Pedri out, Gavi will accompany Busquets & De Jong.• Dest/Roberto/Coutinho could be the third forward.Via (🟢): @ffpolo [md] https://t.co/6WYltJzaD8

De Jong, on the other hand, has been sensational since his arrival. In 103 appearances, the Dutch prodigy has successfully exuded his exceptional close control, with his commendable work-rate making him essential to Barcelona. Despite his past failures, Coutinho has shown glimpses of brilliance this campaign and will be hoping to catch up to his Dutch team-mate.

#4 Ousmane Dembele - 21 assists

Dembele could leave Barcelona for free next summer

Arguably the most injury-prone player in the world right now, Ousmane Dembele makes his way into fourth place on the list. The French youngster joined Barcelona in 2017 on the back of a brilliant debut season with Borussia Dortmund, for an exorbitant amount of €135 million.

However, Dembele hasn't been able to justify the hefty price tag so far. Brimming with potential at the time of his transfer, the pacy wideman has lost a lot to injuries. At the time of writing, he is sidelined with the 12th major ailment of his Barcelona career.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ousmane Dembélé has received the final contract offer from Barcelona. The club want to lower his base salary and include high performance based bonuses, aiming to close the deal in the next few weeks. He currently earns 20M gross per season. — @La_SER Ousmane Dembélé has received the final contract offer from Barcelona. The club want to lower his base salary and include high performance based bonuses, aiming to close the deal in the next few weeks. He currently earns 20M gross per season. — @La_SER https://t.co/a4h7LqGvow

Despite his inconsistent fitness record, Dembele had a relatively decent 2020-21 season, taking his overall assist tally to 21 last campaign. The 24-year-old talent is currently stalling on a contract extension, with his current deal set to expire next year.

Also read: 5 players Barcelona should have never sold

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith