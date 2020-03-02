6 amazing statistics from Europe's top 5 leagues that you probably didn't know

Some interesting stats that might have gone under the radar...

"There are lies, damned lies, and then there is statistics"

These words by 19th century British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli certainly ring true in football more often than not. The sporting contest literally runs on statistics, producing a plethora of them on every matchday. Statistics also drive comparisons, debates, discussions, records, headlines, and most certainly, heated arguments amongst the fans. Without stats, it's all dull and dry.

So on that note, let's delve through some of the 'under-the-radar' stats of the season so far, that you probably didn't know and risked missing out on. All statisics are as of March 1, 2020.

#6 Aleksandar Kolarov, a left-back, has more goals than Higuain, Mertens, and Insigne

Kolarov's attacking instincts have put some top scoring stars to shame

AS Roma's prolific wing-back Aleksandar Kolarov is apparently also more prolific than some of the league's stellar strikers. The Serbian, highly underrated for someone of his talent and longevity, is having another statistically rich season, even giving some of Serie A's top-drawer stars a run for their money.

His tally of seven goals so far trumps that of the likes of Gonzalo Higuain (5), Dries Mertens (6) and Lorenzo Insigne (5) - all of whom are strikers. Each of these players have been benched at various points into the season, but that doesn't mask the 34-year old's remarkable run of form in scoring goals.

#5 Roberto Soldado has 5 times more yellow cards (11) than goals (2)

Soldado these days is more proficient in collecting cards than scoring goals

Roberto Soldado might be enduring a barren spell in front of the net, but he's still scoring - just not in the conventional way. The Spaniard has been brought to the books as many as 11 times in the league so far - the highest in the Spanish top-flight at this stage.

What's more fascinating is that the number of cards he has 'scored' is more than five times greater, than what he has goals. Soldado has managed to find the back of the net only twice for Grenada in 22 appearances in La Liga, the last of which came almost three months ago.

#4 Atalanta have thrice scored 7 goals in a match

Atalanta have been rampant this season

The boys from Bergamo would've already taken the prize for the most entertaining team of the season in Serie A if there ever was one, for they have been exercising a boisterous brand of football that has smashed teams to the smithereens.

Lecce were the latest victims of Atalanta's rampant form, which again yielded seven goals - the third time that they have scored as many goals in a league match this term. Gli Orobici also did a 'septuple' against Torino and Udinese earlier on, making them the only side in Europe's top five leagues with such a distinction. And for the record, they have also scored three or more in a game for an incredible 13 times in all competitions!

#3 Wolves have won 20 points from losing position - more than any side in EPL

Wolves sure know how to stage a comeback

If there's something that Wolverhampton FC have come to associate with, then that's mounting spectacular comebacks. Nuno Espírito Santos' men have shown great heart and character in the face of adversities, so much so that they have secured 20 points from losing positions in the Premier League - more than anyone this season.

The Wolves most recently pulled similar tropes against Tottenham Hotspur, when they twice came back from a deficit to eventually nick the tie 2-3. They are also the only side to complete a turnaround after going behind by 2-0 on two different occasions, clawing back in emphatic fashion against Manchester City and Southampton.

#2 Barcelona failed to score in both El Clásicos for the first time since 1975

Barcelona forgot how to score against Real Madrid

After what seemed like ages, Real Madrid produced a clinical performance in the El Clásico to subdue Barcelona in an emphatic 2-0 victory, which also propelled them back to the top of the table. This was also their first win in a league game since 2016, but Barcelona's failure to score in the contest has produced a more interesting statistic.

For the first time in almost 45 years, the Blaugrana have been rendered goalless in both Clásicos in the league season. Before the latest setback, they were also held to a goalless stalemate back in December at the Camp Nou, which means this is a first for the Catalan giants since 1975.

#1 Lazio sit atop the Serie A table after 10 years

A Serie A title next?

There's something about Simone Inzaghi and his Lazio team. The underdogs from Rome haven't lost a game since matchday five and also currently boast the best goal-difference in Serie A. Now by conquering Bologna in the latest outing, the Skyblues acquired pole position in the league (62 points from 26 matches).

For the record, this is the first time the side has claimed top spot since 2010. If anything, that's a testament to how far Lazio has come under the tutelage of Inzaghi. It can be said that this happened only because Juventus weren't in action at the weekend, but what's undeniable is the quality of this team, spearheaded by the relentless Ciro Immobile.

For all these reasons and more, they are genuine contenders for the Scudetto.