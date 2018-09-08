6 Barcelona players we are hoping to watch more regularly this season

Ak Nafi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

The first choice Barcelona XI chosen by Ernesto Valverde

The first month of LaLiga has passed by and Barcelona has come out with a win in all the three games. Two comfortable home victories and a close away win on a horrid Valladolid pitch takes them to the top of the table, leading rivals Real Madrid on goal difference.

Coach Ernesto Valverde has largely fielded an unchanged side in the last two games, after a few experiments in the first match of the season. A switch back to Barca's traditional 4-3-3 formation has been welcomed by the fans after a more conservative 4-4-2 employed by the coach last season.

Playing just one game a week means there has not been much rotation, as the first team players have performed exceptionally well.

Seniors like Messi, Busquets, Rakitic, Pique and Alba have shown why they are some of the best in the world. Lone striker Suarez has been patchy in the first two games, but a much improved performance against Huesca last Sunday showed why he is still a starter.

The two big money signings from last season have been outstanding, and look fully adapted to the team philosophy. Coutinho has been given the left midfield position of Andres Iniesta, slightly deeper than the one he's used to playing, but has shown he can pull the strings and make those passes to the forwards.

There were a few question marks raised over Ousmane Dembele's future at Barca over the summer, but he has shown he not only belongs here, but is here to stay for a long long time.

Good performances from these players meant fans haven't got to witness the new signings in action as much they'd have hoped to. There are a few players that excelled in the pre-season, and would be itching to play regularly. But they won't have to wait much longer as Barca will have two games a week regularly after the international break, and everyone will get a chance to prove themselves.

#1 Malcom

Malcom in action during the Joan Gamper Trophy

A winger with a lot of speed and flair, many of the Barcelona fans hadn't heard Malcom's name before he was surprisingly snapped from Bordeaux right under Roma's nose. He can play on either wings, and has a devastating left foot as he showed in his first start for Barca against Boca in the Joan Gamper trophy.

After that he has played only 6 minutes in the three league games so far. Valverde has a lot of players at his disposal upfront and has chosen Dembele as his first choice winger, for which the Frenchman has repaid his faith in him completely.

A fully adapted Malcom will give Valverde an added headache in the future, which he will have no complaints about.

Though he will compete with Dembele for a starting spot on the wings, it is possible to accommodate them both due to their ability to play on either side. This means the Barca wings are going to have much more pace than we have witnessed in previous seasons.

