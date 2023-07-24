As the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season kicks off, over 11 million managers worldwide are in the process of creating their 15-man squads before the looming August 11 deadline. While some FPL veterans will meticulously craft their teams, others will scramble into auto-pick mode as the anticipated cutoff approaches.

With the clock ticking down to the opening kickoff, now is the time to analyse the top midfielders priced at £8.0m or above. Selecting the right premium mids can make or break your FPL season.

In this article, we will explore seven of the best high-priced midfield options to anchor your Fantasy squad.

#1 Marcus Rashford (£9.0m)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Semi Final

After a career year in 2022–23, Marcus Rashford has emerged as one of the premier Fantasy options in the £9.0 million midfield bracket. The Manchester United talisman racked up 205 FPL points on the back of 17 Premier League goals, second only to Mohamed Salah among midfielders.

Old Trafford has been a particularly profitable hunting ground for Rashford, who netted 13 of his 17 league goals at home last term. With United scheduled to play five of their first eight matches in Manchester, Rashford could get off to a flying start once again.

At just 25 years old, the England international is coming off his most prolific season to date. If Rashford can find consistency over a full campaign, a 30-plus goal haul is not out of the question under Ten Hag's attacking system.

#2 Son Heung-min (£9.0m)

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

After a lacklustre 2022–23 campaign, Son Heung-min saw his Fantasy Premier League price plummet to £9.0 million. The Tottenham Hotspur forward endured a frustrating season, blanking in 22 of his 33 starts. He finished with underwhelming totals of 10 goals, six assists, and 152 points.

This dip in form has seen Son's ownership dwindle heading into the new season. However, at £3.0 million cheaper, he offers intriguing value for FPL managers willing to gamble. When on song, Son is one of the most explosive attackers in the league. In the 2021-22 season, he won the Premier League Golden Boot scoring 23 goals.

At 29 years old, Son should still have prime years left. Ultimately, he offers a high-risk, high-reward option at £9.0 million. For managers targeting a differential, an in-form Son could massively outplay his price tag.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m)

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Despite flying under the radar last season, Bruno Fernandes presents as one of the standout FPL bargains at just £8.5 million. While he was overshadowed by Marcus Rashford in 2022–23, the Portuguese playmaker still led the Premier League in chances created (119). With a modest tally of eight goals, Fernandes' assist numbers failed to match his creative output.

However, the underlying numbers indicate that a positive regression is in store. Fernandes remains on penalty duty, which further boosts his value. He is also one of the biggest minutes monsters in the league, rarely missing a match when fit.

The arrival of Mason Mount could push Fernandes into a slightly deeper role this season. But this remains speculative until we see Ten Hag's preferred system in preseason. Either way, Fernandes' role as United's chief chance creator is secure.

With home matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest in the first three Gameweeks, Fernandes is set to haul early on. If United acquire an elite striker this summer, Fernandes' assist numbers could skyrocket.

#4 Bukayo Saka (£8.5m)

Arsenal FC v MLS All-Stars - 2023 MLS All-Star Game

After a stellar 2022–23 campaign, Bukayo Saka has emerged as one of the best FPL midfield options available for £8.5 million.The Arsenal winger finished among the top five scoring midfielders last season on the back of 14 goals and 11 assists. Impressively, he was one of only two players to reach double digits in both categories.

With set-piece duties also secured, Saka offers a rare blend of goal threat and creativity. His well-rounded skill set has made him the most owned midfielder so far at 52.5 per cent. It's easy to see why Saka is the fulcrum of Arsenal's dangerous attack.

For managers looking for consistency, Saka finished last season strongly, scoring eight goals from Gameweek 24 onward. Still just 21 years old, the English star's best years are ahead of him. At £8.5 million, Saka provides safety and upside, making him a foundational FPL pick.

#5 Martin Ødegaard (£8.5m)

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Despite playing as a deep-lying playmaker, Martin Ødegaard emerged as one of the top FPL midfielders last season. The Arsenal captain scored 15 goals and tallied eight assists on his way to 212 points. Impressively, Ødegaard led the Gunners in expected goal involvement (xGI) despite his withdrawn role.

Operating as the conductor of Arsenal's lethal attack, Ødegaard created chances and joined the attack with well-timed late runs into the box. This led to an impressive 30+ bonus points as he dominated matches from midfield.

With an enticing run of early fixtures, Ødegaard offers strong value at just £8.5 million. He provides safety through assists and bonus points, with the upside of double-digit goals. For managers targeting Arsenal's firepower, Ødegaard is the most budget-friendly way to access their attack.

#6 Gabriel Martinelli (£8.0m)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League

After a stellar breakout campaign, Gabriel Martinelli has emerged as an intriguing Fantasy option at just £8.0 million.The Arsenal winger notched 15 goals and nine assists last season, finishing among the top five FPL midfielders.

While Martin Ødegaard edged him in bonus points, Martinelli beats his teammate in assists. Also, he achieved this impressive production despite being just 21 years old. Arsenal's kind run of early fixtures provides the perfect opportunity for the young Brazilian to haul.

With an ownership of only 13.8%, Martinelli appears overlooked coming into 2022–23. While he may face some additional rotation this year, his role in Arsenal's attack seems secure.

