Premier League 2018/19: Six best moments from this weekend

Wolves won their first game of the season.

The premier league always has its fair share of great moments. A weekend without drama, action, anticipation is a weekend wasted. Gameweek four had a few classic moments which includes the best goal, best miss or even the best goalkeeping howler all collected together in our best moments of the weekend.

Only three teams have maintained a 100 percent record so far in league with West Ham United languishing at the bottom, yet to register a single point from the four games played. Liverpool are looking the favourites at the moment with Chelsea keeping up the pace just behind. Watford is the surprise package of the season so far with four wins out of four and will be looking to continue that record when they face Jose Mourinho's side after the International break.

With all the actions unfolding in front of our eyes, here are the six best moments from this weekend.

#1 Best Goalkeeping Blunder

Alisson's howler allowed Leicester City to score.

Jurgen Klopp was impressed by his goalkeeper's performances until the game against Leicester City. Liverpool have so far maintained a 100 percent win record along with a 100 percent defensive record with three clean sheets from their first three games. Jurgen Klopp hailed Alisson and Van Dijk for their victories against both Crystal Palace and Brighton.

But in recent times, a Liverpool goalkeeper not committing a howler is something unknown. Alisson made sure that he wasn't an exception to this when he tried a Cruyff turn past a Leicester attacker in his own box, but failed miserably and cost Liverpool a goal. He tried a similar trick against Brighton, which he pulled off successfully, but he must realise that in the Premier League, you cannot expect to pull those sort of tricks every weekend against opposition. Though it didn't make much difference in the end, we should chalk this one up as a learning curve for the Brazilian keeper.

#2 Best Save

The Cardiff Goalkeeper had already saved two penalties this season.

Cardiff has endured a difficult start to the season, but Philippines international keeper Neil Etheridge is gradually making a significant name for himself in the Premier League - and did himself no harm on Sunday despite his side's 2-3 defeat to Arsenal.

The highlight of his performance was an outstanding point-blank save with his legs to deny Nacho Monreal from doubling Arsenal's lead in the first half, having already been beaten by a Shkodran Mustafi header from a corner. He has also saved two penalties from the previous three games. If Cardiff want to stay up in the top flight for the next season, then they will need these kind of performances from their goalkeeper week in and week out.

