6 players who could be like new signings for Sarri at Chelsea

Aayush Kataria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 13.81K // 07 Aug 2018, 08:31 IST

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

Managerial instability has been a common theme at Chelsea ever since Roman Abramovich's arrival back in 2003. This upcoming campaign has seen the entry of yet another head coach at Stamford Bridge in Maurizio Sarri.

The former Napoli manager took charge three weeks ago after a long and never-ending saga. He arrived with the heartbeat of his thriving Napoli side, highly-rated midfielder Jorginho. Given his tactical demands, the Blues could not have acquired a more important player in helping them transition to their new playing style.

However, it's clear that they need more than just one signing - like their Community Shield defeat by Manchester City showed last weekend. Thus far, the Italy international is their only signing this summer - but the Blues are a club with vast resources and have many players, from the academy ranks, previously unfancied by Antonio Conte or those who were out on-loan that could be of great use to Sarri going forward.

#6 Michy Batshuayi

Michy featured for Belgium, who achieved their best ever World Cup result - a third-placed finish last month

Chelsea completed the signing of Michy Batshuayi two years ago for a reported figure of £33m. However, his tenure in west London has been somewhat of a struggle - as previous boss Antonio Conte never really favoured him as Chelsea's first-choice centre-forward.

In eighteen months at the club, the Belgium international only managed to make four league starts. So it doesn't come as a surprise they loaned him out back in January, to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. He flourished, scoring nine goals in 14 matches across all competitions.

With that in mind, there is plenty of reason for Chelsea to believe Batshuayi is better than Conte may have thought. His stint in Germany spoke for itself, though his numbers at his parent club were not the worst either. Despite only getting significant minutes in cup appearances, he netted nine goals in the 2016/17 campaign, while also notching 10 during his six-month spell before being loaned out last term.

He scored some important goals for the Blues too, which seems to be forgotten. The title-winning goal against West Brom, the dramatic winner away against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League: so why has he not been granted more of an opportunity? Batshuayi's playing style in the final third means he's the type of forward who is bound to finish chances, should his team-mates create them. Álvaro Morata's struggles in England have been well-documented, and Michy offers a refreshing alternative to Sarri as the lone striker.

