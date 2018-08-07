Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 players who could be like new signings for Sarri at Chelsea

Aayush Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
13.81K   //    07 Aug 2018, 08:31 IST

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League
West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

Managerial instability has been a common theme at Chelsea ever since Roman Abramovich's arrival back in 2003. This upcoming campaign has seen the entry of yet another head coach at Stamford Bridge in Maurizio Sarri.

The former Napoli manager took charge three weeks ago after a long and never-ending saga. He arrived with the heartbeat of his thriving Napoli side, highly-rated midfielder Jorginho. Given his tactical demands, the Blues could not have acquired a more important player in helping them transition to their new playing style.

However, it's clear that they need more than just one signing - like their Community Shield defeat by Manchester City showed last weekend. Thus far, the Italy international is their only signing this summer - but the Blues are a club with vast resources and have many players, from the academy ranks, previously unfancied by Antonio Conte or those who were out on-loan that could be of great use to Sarri going forward.

#6 Michy Batshuayi

Belgium v Tunisia: Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Michy featured for Belgium, who achieved their best ever World Cup result - a third-placed finish last month

Chelsea completed the signing of Michy Batshuayi two years ago for a reported figure of £33m. However, his tenure in west London has been somewhat of a struggle - as previous boss Antonio Conte never really favoured him as Chelsea's first-choice centre-forward.

In eighteen months at the club, the Belgium international only managed to make four league starts. So it doesn't come as a surprise they loaned him out back in January, to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. He flourished, scoring nine goals in 14 matches across all competitions.

With that in mind, there is plenty of reason for Chelsea to believe Batshuayi is better than Conte may have thought. His stint in Germany spoke for itself, though his numbers at his parent club were not the worst either. Despite only getting significant minutes in cup appearances, he netted nine goals in the 2016/17 campaign, while also notching 10 during his six-month spell before being loaned out last term.

He scored some important goals for the Blues too, which seems to be forgotten. The title-winning goal against West Brom, the dramatic winner away against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League: so why has he not been granted more of an opportunity? Batshuayi's playing style in the final third means he's the type of forward who is bound to finish chances, should his team-mates create them. Álvaro Morata's struggles in England have been well-documented, and Michy offers a refreshing alternative to Sarri as the lone striker.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Ross Barkley Michy Batshuayi Antonio Conte Maurizio Sarri
Aayush Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket and Football lover.
6 Serie A players Maurizio Sarri could sign at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea: 3 questions for Maurizio Sarri ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
3 players who may play a key role at Chelsea under...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues raise Eden Hazard price tag,...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Juventus Star rejects Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea fans can be optimistic under Sarri
RELATED STORY
3 players who could depart Chelsea this summer
RELATED STORY
Five midfielders Maurizio Sarri could sign at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 players who could replace N'golo Kante at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star tells Sarri that he wants to leave
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us