World Cup 2018: 6 Clubs With the Most Number of Players Going to Russia

Many key players from Europe's biggest clubs will be heading to Russia for the World Cup but which club is the most represented one?

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 21:51 IST
7.75K

Manchester United have 11 players at the World Cup which is only the 7th highest
Every summer, there is a major international tournament and because of which, many of the top clubs will be without some of their key players at the start of preseason.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid’s preseason late in 2016 because of the Euro, and in 2017 because of the Confederations Cup.

However, in a World Cup year, the top European clubs usually start preseason with the squad players, players from countries that did not qualify for the World Cup and a few others who missed out on a World Cup berth.

For example, Liverpool will be without only 8 players from the start of the preseason, while Juventus will be without 11 players even though Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup.

If Italy qualified, then Juventus would have had the largest contingent in Russia but right now, they are not in the Top 6 most represented clubs.

Juventus are on par with Manchester United and Bayern Munich with 11 players each going to the World Cup. This puts them joint 7th in the list of most represented clubs. That being said, take a look at the 6 clubs with the most number of players at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

#6. Tottenham Hotspur (12 players)

Spurs have the most number of English players at the World Cup
England is represented by five Spurs player which is also the most by a single club, and all five players from the North London club are very important to the Three Lions. The newly appointed England captain Harry Kane is joined by Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Dele Alli. All five players could potentially start together.

Tottenham club captain, Hugo Lloris, is also the captain of France and he has a good chance of lifting the World Cup next month. 

The English players from Spurs will square off against their Belgium teammates Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele in the group stage.

Davinson Sanchez, Christian Eriksen, and Son Heung-min will play for Colombia, Denmark, and South Korea respectively. All three players are crucial players for their respective countries if they are to advance to the knockout stage. 

