6 current Arsenal players who have won the most career trophies (October 2021)

Premier League side Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in England and considered a part of the top six teams in England. The club's successes under their legendary manager Arsene Wenger were nothing short of phenomenal. During his time at the helm, Arsenal lifted three league titles.

In recent times, however, Arsenal have struggled. The club have gone from being a major force at the top of the league to not even ending up in the European spots. Some of the reasons behind this downturn have been a limited investment in the squad and a lack of elite players in their ranks.

Under current manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal are determined to turn it around. They have tried to improve their squad massively and focus on a progressive football philosophy. Their improved transfer strategy has also helped them recruit better players who can deliver for the club.

On that note, let's take a look at

5 current Arsenal players who have won the most career trophies (October 2021)

#6 Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6 trophies

Arsenal FC v Dundalk FC: Group B - UEFA Europa League

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a graduate of Arsenal's distinguished academy. The player's versatility means he can be deployed both in midfield and left/right fullback positions.

So far in his career, Maitland-Niles has won a total of six titles with Arsenal and the under 20s English national team. He is a triple winner of the English F.A. Cup (2015, 2017 and 2020).

He won the U20 World Cup with England in 2017.

#5 Alexander Lacazette - 6 trophies

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - Premier League

French international Alexander Lacazette was signed in the summer of 2017 for a club-record fee of £46.5 million by Arsenal. After a successful goalscoring season in France, he was chosen by former manager Arsene Wenger to lead the line.

Lacazette, in over 177 professional appearances for Arsenal, has scored 68 goals and managed 29 assists.

He has lifted over six trophies with Arsenal, Olympique Lyon and the France under 19s. He is a double winner of the French Super Cup in 2011/12 and 2012/13. At Arsenal he has so far lifted the English F.A. Cup and the Community Shield.

Akbas @AmmarBwana



1.)Aubameyang is standing on letter “A” and Lacazette on letter “L”



2.)They are both holding the trophy and behind the trophy is “holding’s” jersey



3.)Behind lacazette(9) is Luiz(23) so 23-9=14(Aubameyang)



#copiedpost There are like 5 reasons this picture is really special.1.)Aubameyang is standing on letter “A” and Lacazette on letter “L”2.)They are both holding the trophy and behind the trophy is “holding’s” jersey3.)Behind lacazette(9) is Luiz(23) so 23-9=14(Aubameyang) There are like 5 reasons this picture is really special.1.)Aubameyang is standing on letter “A” and Lacazette on letter “L”2.)They are both holding the trophy and behind the trophy is “holding’s” jersey3.)Behind lacazette(9) is Luiz(23) so 23-9=14(Aubameyang)#copiedpost https://t.co/rztBWedqCR

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6 trophies

West Ham United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been one of Arsenal's most clinical forwards in recent times. The Gabonese international signed for the club in 2018 and won the 2018/19 Premier League's Top Scorer award.

Aubameyang, during his spells abroad, has enjoyed remarkable success. He has so far lifted a total of six trophies.

He is the winner of the 2016/17 German Cup and won the German Super Cup twice with Borussia Dortmund. He also won the 2012/13 French League Cup with AS Saint-Etienne. During his time at Arsenal, he has won the 2020 English F.A. Cup and the 2021 English Super Cup.

Edited by S Chowdhury