×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

6 Famous footballers who have played for both Manchester United and Juventus

Jamie Spencer
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1   //    23 Oct 2018, 20:30 IST

All eyes will be on Ronaldo when Manchester United face Juventus tonight
All eyes will be on Ronaldo when Manchester United face Juventus tonight

Manchester United and Juventus are set to go head to head in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday night in their first meeting since 2003.

That last game between the two sides was famously won 3-0 by United in Turin and saw Ryan Giggs tear the Bianconeri to shreds. Eagerly awaited, this time around promises to be another titanic affair as the sides battle to finish top of Group H.

As two giants of world football, the clubs have won 53 league titles, 25 national cups and 11 European trophies between them during their illustrious histories. They have also shared some truly incredible players over the years in positions all over the pitch.

Here's a look at six stars who have worn both the red of United and the stripes of Juve...

Player career stats sourced from Transfermarkt

6: Edwin van der Sar

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Juventus: 88 appearances, 41 clean sheets (1999 - 2001)

Man Utd: 266 appearances, 135 clean sheets (2005 - 2011

Edwin van der Sar was one of the goalkeepers that United considered as a replacement for Peter Schmeichel in 1999 and many fans still believe the club should have moved more seriously for the Dutchman then instead of waiting six years to sign him.

Van der Sar spent just two years with Juve during a rare barren spell for the club, with a UEFA Intertoto Cup his only silverware. He later won four Premier League titles and the Champions League in six seasons at United after joining from Fulham.

Van der Sar, who is now a director at Ajax after his retirement in 2011, even set a world record after going an astonishing 1,311 minutes without conceding a goal during the 2008/09 season. It was a run that lasted from November to March and covered two competitions.


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba Football Top 5/Top 10
Jamie Spencer
CONTRIBUTOR
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Juventus: Match preview, prediction,...
RELATED STORY
3 strategies Manchester United need to adopt against...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Manchester United vs Juventus -...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Manchester United v...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronaldo is not a threat to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paulo Dybala might miss UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Draw: Manchester City get easy...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronaldo will score his first Champions...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Should Cristiano Ronaldo be even allowed to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Today YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
Today AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
Tomorrow HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
Tomorrow ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
Tomorrow REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
Tomorrow MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
Tomorrow AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
Tomorrow CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
Tomorrow PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us