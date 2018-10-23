6 Famous footballers who have played for both Manchester United and Juventus

All eyes will be on Ronaldo when Manchester United face Juventus tonight

Manchester United and Juventus are set to go head to head in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday night in their first meeting since 2003.

That last game between the two sides was famously won 3-0 by United in Turin and saw Ryan Giggs tear the Bianconeri to shreds. Eagerly awaited, this time around promises to be another titanic affair as the sides battle to finish top of Group H.

As two giants of world football, the clubs have won 53 league titles, 25 national cups and 11 European trophies between them during their illustrious histories. They have also shared some truly incredible players over the years in positions all over the pitch.

Here's a look at six stars who have worn both the red of United and the stripes of Juve...

6: Edwin van der Sar

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Juventus: 88 appearances, 41 clean sheets (1999 - 2001)

Man Utd: 266 appearances, 135 clean sheets (2005 - 2011

Edwin van der Sar was one of the goalkeepers that United considered as a replacement for Peter Schmeichel in 1999 and many fans still believe the club should have moved more seriously for the Dutchman then instead of waiting six years to sign him.

Van der Sar spent just two years with Juve during a rare barren spell for the club, with a UEFA Intertoto Cup his only silverware. He later won four Premier League titles and the Champions League in six seasons at United after joining from Fulham.

Van der Sar, who is now a director at Ajax after his retirement in 2011, even set a world record after going an astonishing 1,311 minutes without conceding a goal during the 2008/09 season. It was a run that lasted from November to March and covered two competitions.

