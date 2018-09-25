6 Fantasy Bundesliga investments you could make for Matchday 5

Bayern München v/s FC Augsburg

After a high scoring Matchday 4, it is time again for the first-midweek clash of this season. The games are coming thick and fast as this will be the second of three Bundesliga matches taking place in eight days.

Bayern Munich are the only side with all 4 wins. Apart from Bayern, Hertha BSC also had a flying start to the season with 10 points from 4 games - their best start to a season so far. Last year's runner-up FC Schalke 04 though, had one of their worst starts to the season with all their matches lost.

The past four matchdays have also given us some budget options. A few of them are a good bet for the next Matchday or further. Many fantasy managers are still undecided about their transfers. But fret not! With a midweek matchday coming up in the Bundesliga on Tuesday and Wednesday, we have identified six players that could be worth picking for your Fantasy Bundesliga team.

#1 Arjen Robben (Bayern München), midfielder - 14.4M

Arjen Robben

The veteran winger looks certain to be in the starting eleven for the match against FC Augsburg and will be eager to prove himself after watching the 2-0 win over Schalke in the weekend from the bench. Robben may be expensive, but Bayern are scoring plenty of goals, and he's always likely to be involved in goalmouth action with his direct playing style.

In 3 matches this season, he has 8 shot attempts and has scored 2 goals.

#2 Javairo Dilrosun (Hertha BSC), midfielder - 4.5M

Javairo Dilrosun

Not only are Hertha getting a lot of points this season - but the team is also very entertaining, offensive-minded and fielding a lot of young players. One of them is 20-year-old ex-Manchester City ace, Javairo Dilrosun who has started the last two games on the left wing. After scoring in the 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg, Dilrosun was a constant threat in Hertha's 4-2 win over Gladbach in which he provided two assists.

This time around, Hertha will visit Werder Bremen. Though a difficult fixture awaits Hertha in the weekend as Pal Dardai's troops will face the mighty Bayern München at home, but priced at just 4.5M, the in-form Dilrosun is definitely a player to consider - no matter what.

