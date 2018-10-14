×
6 football clubs owned by famous footballers

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
5.27K   //    14 Oct 2018, 22:03 IST

Some past and present superstars currently own football clubs
Some past and present superstars currently own football clubs

The life of a professional footballer is short. Most footballers who play in top tiers of Europe tend to start their career by the end of their teenage years and their careers fizzle out by the time they hit the mid-30s.

Once their playing careers come to end, these players invest their money and time elsewhere. Some become television pundits and columnists, others go into coaching and few others venture into the business world like Cristiano Ronaldo who owns a clothing brand or Mathieu Flamini who has a biochemical company. Most players do the groundwork for their post-playing careers even before retirement.

As already stated, footballers find different avenues to invest their money and one way is to invest their money in a football club. So here is a list of six football clubs you probably haven’t heard of but is owned by superstars that you’ve definitely heard of.

#6 Phoenix Rising - Didier Drogba

Drogba is the player-owner of Phoenix Rising
Drogba is the player-owner of Phoenix Rising

Phoenix Rising is an American club playing in the second tier the US football pyramid and it was founded in 2014 as Arizona United Soccer Club. In 2016, after a change in ownership, the club was rebranded Phoenix Rising FC.

On April 12, 2017; Phoenix signed Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba on a free transfer. The Ivorian also purchased an ownership stake in the Arizona based club and thus became the first ever player-owner in football history.

Among the other notable owners are baseball star Brandon McCarthy, DJ and record producer, Diplo and songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Pete Wentz.

After a fantastic 2018 season in which they finished third in the Western Conference Standings just two points behind the table toppers, Phoenix Rising will now compete in the conference playoffs.

Former England, Chelsea and Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips played for Phoenix Rising in 2017.

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
