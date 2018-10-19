×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Six German-born Turkish footballers who made it big

olive paul
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
597   //    19 Oct 2018, 22:22 IST

Korea Republic v Germany: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Mesut Ozil’s decision to quit playing for the German national team trigged a fierce national debate on ethnicity, racism, and discrimination. Ozil accused the German Football Federation (DFB) of bigotry and discrimination because of his Turkish ancestry.

“I’m a German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” wrote Ozil on a social media post.

He further added, "The treatment I have received from the DFB [German Football Association] and many others makes me no longer want to wear the German national team shirt. I feel unwanted and think what I have achieved since my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten”.

Ozil is a third-generation Turkish-German. Migration of Turks into Germany can be traced back to the 1960’s when West Germany was going through a period of rapid economic growth. As a result, West Germany suffered severe shortages of manpower. They tried to tackle the problem by bringing in Turkish workers to Germany. This strong wave of immigration to West Germany resulted in a sizable Turkish population in Germany.

Many decedents of the Turkish workers in Germany became footballers. While some German-born Turks decided to represent the German national team, several others choose to represent Turkey at the International stage.

Here is a list of six German-born Turkish footballers who made their way into the upper echelons of world football.

#1 Mehmet Scholl (Germany)


Mehmet Scholl of Bayern Munich
Mehmet Scholl of Bayern Munich

Born in Germany of Turkish ancestry, Mehmet started his professional career with Karlsruher before joining Bayern Munich, where he stayed for the rest of his career until his retirement in 2007. An undisputed fan favorite, Mehmet in his 15 seasons with Bayern, won the Bundesliga title 8 times and the Champions League in 2001.

Mehmet Scholl has also featured for the German national team on 36 occasions, scoring 8 goals. Injuries constantly disrupted his international career. Perhaps, the highlight of his International career was winning the European Championships in 1996.


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football FC Bayern Munich Football Mesut Ozil Ilkay Gundogan Football Top 5/Top 10
olive paul
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Footballers and their adorable childhood pictures – Part 1
RELATED STORY
20 adorable pictures of footballers with their children
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
11 of the greatest wingers of all time
RELATED STORY
Reasons why James Rodriguez won't want to return to Real...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest football captains of all time
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 8
Tomorrow EIN FOR 12:00 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
Tomorrow NUR HOF 07:00 PM Nürnberg vs Hoffenheim
Tomorrow BAY HAN 07:00 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Hannover 96
Tomorrow STU BOR 07:00 PM Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow AUG RB- 07:00 PM Augsburg vs RB Leipzig
Tomorrow WOL BAY 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Bayern München
Tomorrow SCH WER 10:00 PM Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen
21 Oct HER FRE 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Freiburg
21 Oct BOR MAI 09:30 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Mainz 05
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us