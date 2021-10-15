6 highest-scoring current Chelsea players

European champions Chelsea have made a fine start to their 2021-22 campaign. They sit at the top of the Premier League table after seven league games, although they have had to deal with a few bumps in the road. The Blues lost to Manchester City in the Premier League and Juventus in the Champions League in succession but managed to grab three points against Southampton just before the international break.

Top scorers for Chelsea in the current squad

Given that Chelsea's squad is fairly young and new, they do not have a lot of high scorers for the club in their current ranks. Surprisingly, the Blues highest scorer in the current team is someone with 25 goals.

So here we take a look at the six players with the most goals for the Blues from their current squad:

#6 Cesar Azpilicueta - 14 goals

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Cesar Azpilicueta has been one of the most consistent and reliable defenders since arriving in the Premier League. The Spaniard has become a fan favorite at Chelsea and has even been captaining the Blues since 2019.

Although not the most talented, Azpilicueta's hard work and determination is second to none. His commitment on the field has enabled him to consistently perform at the highest level and be a regular starter for the Blues.

The full-back has amassed more than 400 appearances since joining Chelsea in 2012 and is now seventh on the club's list of all-time appearances. He has managed to win every trophy possible with the club which includes two Premier League titles, one Champions League, one Europa League, two FA Cups and one League Cup.

Although not a consistent goalscorer by any means, Azpilicueta makes this list simply due to the amount of time he has spent with the club. So far the former Marseille man has managed to score 16 goals for the Blues.

His first goal came against London rivals Arsenal in a League Cup tie in 2013-14. The 2019-20 season was the best for him in terms of goals, having scored two each in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Despite being 32, Azpilicueta is still performing brilliantly for the Blues week in, week out. He is truly a legend at the club.

#5 Timo Werner - 14 goals

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League

Timo Werner's arrival created a lot of buzz among Chelsea fans last season. The forward arrived after a brilliant 2019-20 campaign with RB Leipzig, where he scored 34 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit. Many expected him to have a similar impact at Stamford Bridge.

However, things didn't quite pan out as expected. Although the forward made a bright start to his Chelsea career, his form dropped considerably from during the middle of the campaign. He missed several clear-cut chances and looked devoid of confidence in front of goal.

The German managed to score just six goals in the Premier League and 12 in all competitions last season as he had a difficult first season in London. His pace and movement, however, did trouble the defenders, helping in creating chances for his compatriots.

Werner's form meant Chelsea had to look for a new striker this summer, bringing in Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. As such, Werner has had to settle for a backup role this season.

Overall, Werner has so far managed to score 14 goals in 60 appearances for the Blues. He has however looked in good touch in recent weeks, having scored four goals in the last six games for club and country.

He will be hoping to continue his brilliant form as he looks to get his Chelsea career back on track.

#4 Jorginho - 17 goals

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

Although not always a popular figure among Chelsea fans, perceptions of Jorginho seem to have gradually changed after the Italian's brilliant form in the last six months.

A key member under Maurizio Sarri upon arriving at the club in 2018, Jorginho was in and out of the team under Frank Lampard. The midfielder often looked defensively fragile under the Englishman, who craved a faster style of football after replacing Sarri.

The Italian never quite clicked under Lampard, therefore it was no surprise that Jorginho's fortunes changed after Lampard was sacked in January. He has been excellent since Thomas Tuchel's arrival, his efficiency, poise and leadership proving crucial as Chelsea won the Champions League last season.

He also played a key part during Italy's Euro 2020 win in the summer which culminated in him being named UEFA Men's Player of the Year. He has also been tipped to challenge the likes of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski for the Ballon d'Or this year.

Considering Jorginho is a first-choice penalty taker for club and country, almost all of his goals for Chelsea have come from the penalty spot. Except for a strike against Fulham in the 2018-19 season and a goal away to Arsenal the following season, all of his goals have come from 12 yards.

With Chelsea's forwards struggling last season, Jorginho was the top scorer for the club in the Premier League, having scored seven penalties throughout the campaign.

The midfielder has continued with his impressive performances this season as Chelsea look to challenge for the Premier League title.

