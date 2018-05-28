Major records broken in Europe this season

All the biggest milestones set in the season gone by

Sachin Bhat ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 19:35 IST

Some major records made and broken in Europe's 2017/18 season

Records are but an accreditation of a player's talent. Regardless of what club it's made with, which league, and what circumstances, it adds a feather to the player’s cap. And more importantly, etches his name in the folklore. The same applies for the milestones set collectively by a team.

Like any other season in Europe’s top-flight, the recently concluded one too witnessed several records being made and some old ones being broken. The Premier League produced a winner with a three-digit point tally for the very first, while the champions of Serie A extended their hegemony by another year.

Then we also had this Barcelona great pick up another Golden Boot, and it to top it all off, Champions League’s favourite child enjoyed under moment under the sun.

So as we bid adieu to another rollicking season in Europe’s club football, let’s look back at the top 6 records made this season.

#6 Benevento set longest losing streak for a promoted side with 14 defeats

Defeats, defeats everywhere for Benevento!

Benevento secured a fairytale promotion to Serie A last year, but their first ever sojourn in Italy’s top-tier wasn’t as much. In fact, the Campania outfit were off to the worst possible start when they lost each of their opening 14 league games!

Rooted at the foot of the table without a point and 34 goals conceded, Benevento set an unwanted record for losing the most number of games from the start by a promoted side. And in all of Europe’s top 5 leagues. They surpassed Manchester United’s record of 13 defeats on the bounce set in 1932, when they gained promotion to British top tier.

Benevento were widely regarded as the worst team in modern Serie A, and the ugly streak came to an end on matchday 15 when they held AC Milan to a 2-2 draw. Their first win, however, didn’t come until December, when they beat Chievo in the 19th game.

Benevento went on to pick 5 more wins thereafter, but a relegation always loomed large. And the chickens finally came home to roost on matchday 34 when a return to Serie B was confirmed.