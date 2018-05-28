Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Major records broken in Europe this season

All the biggest milestones set in the season gone by

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 19:35 IST
8.63K

Some major records made and broken in Europe's 2017/18 season
Some major records made and broken in Europe's 2017/18 season

Records are but an accreditation of a player's talent. Regardless of what club it's made with, which league, and what circumstances, it adds a feather to the player’s cap. And more importantly, etches his name in the folklore. The same applies for the milestones set collectively by a team.

Like any other season in Europe’s top-flight, the recently concluded one too witnessed several records being made and some old ones being broken. The Premier League produced a winner with a three-digit point tally for the very first, while the champions of Serie A extended their hegemony by another year.

Then we also had this Barcelona great pick up another Golden Boot, and it to top it all off, Champions League’s favourite child enjoyed under moment under the sun.

So as we bid adieu to another rollicking season in Europe’s club football, let’s look back at the top 6 records made this season.

#6 Benevento set longest losing streak for a promoted side with 14 defeats

Defeats, defeats everywhere for Benevento!
Defeats, defeats everywhere for Benevento!

Benevento secured a fairytale promotion to Serie A last year, but their first ever sojourn in Italy’s top-tier wasn’t as much. In fact, the Campania outfit were off to the worst possible start when they lost each of their opening 14 league games!

Rooted at the foot of the table without a point and 34 goals conceded, Benevento set an unwanted record for losing the most number of games from the start by a promoted side. And in all of Europe’s top 5 leagues. They surpassed Manchester United’s record of 13 defeats on the bounce set in 1932, when they gained promotion to British top tier.

Benevento were widely regarded as the worst team in modern Serie A, and the ugly streak came to an end on matchday 15 when they held AC Milan to a 2-2 draw. Their first win, however, didn’t come until December, when they beat Chievo in the 19th game.

Benevento went on to pick 5 more wins thereafter, but a relegation always loomed large. And the chickens finally came home to roost on matchday 34 when a return to Serie B was confirmed.


European Games Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Lionel Messi Mohamed Salah Golden Boot Football Top 5/Top 10
Page 1 of 6 Next
4 records set by Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid’s...
RELATED STORY
Weaknesses that the top teams across Europe have shown...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Longest title-winning streaks in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Most surprising winners of European leagues in the 21st...
RELATED STORY
12 unforgettable images in UEFA Champions League history
RELATED STORY
5 key stats from Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Juventus
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can break the Lionel Messi-Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
10 best starts to a league season in the past decade
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Matches Points Table
No matches in this week
All Fixtures →
select leagues: