6 most valuable goalkeepers in the world right now

Hugo Lloris with the World Cup trophy

Honestly speaking, the role of a goalkeeper often goes unrecognized in the face of his invaluable contributions to the team's success.

The men between the sticks are under more pressure than other positions in the game as it is not customarily their gravity-defying saves which generate headlines but it is their humiliating howlers which leave them red faced.

In consequence, goalkeepers are compelled to remain focused throughout the game despite being involved for less than a couple of minutes, unless the rearguard is extremely shaky and unsubstantial.

A menacing presence in the goalkeeping berth can go a long way towards winning trophies, which is why managers tend to have a dependable figure at the back.

In the ongoing summer transfer window, several high-profile clubs are looking to sign new shot stoppers - including Liverpool and Real Madrid.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the 6 most valuable goalkeepers in the world presently.

Market values for players are calculated by how well they play, age, their marketability, contract length and ability to sell shirts.

Note: Market values represent what their actual prices on the transfer market are meant to be, and not the current inflated amounts.

Ederson has improved in leaps and bounds under Pep Guardiola

It’s difficult to remember a goalkeeper exploding onto the scene quite as impressively as Ederson. Under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, the Brazilian has improved his game in leaps and bounds, becoming Manchester City's first choice goalkeeper ahead of Claudio Bravo.

Just like any other goalkeeper, Ederson was pivotal in his team's success as they romped to the Premier League title in glorious fashion, breaking a host of records in the process.

In the 2017-18 season, he kept 17 clean sheets for The Citizens in the 36 outings he made in the Premier League, those are some commendable numbers for a net-minder.

