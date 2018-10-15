6 Most valuable players in the Premier League

Eden Hazard is in a brilliant form this season

Lucarative TV deals and foreign investments gave the Premier League clubs the power to spend big in the transfer market and sign some of the best talents from around the world.

Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba are all global superstars and are currently playing for the Premier League teams. All of them command a gigantic transfer market value and it will cost an enormous amount of money if any club decides to sign them in the future.

However, there are many other Premier League players who hold a massive transfer value and it will be interesting to see who the most valuable player in one of the richest leagues in the world is.

Right on this note, let us look at the list of the top six most valuable players in the Premier League

Values Courtesy-transfermaket.com

#6 Delle Ali- £90 Million

Delle Alli is among the best young players in the world

The England international is among the most talented youngsters in the world right now and is dubbed as the future of English football.

Known for his finishing skills and creative talents, he joined Tottenham from MK Dons in 2015. He is a regular in the Spurs first team since then and played 111 Premier League games, scoring 38 goals for the club.

Alli was the PFA Young Player of the Season for the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 seasons. He was also a part of the PFA Team of the Year for both the seasons.

The Tottenham man scored three goals in 30 games for England and played a vital role in the Three Lions run to the semi-finals of FIFA World Cup 2018.

#5 Romelu Lukaku- £90 Million

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The Belgium international is one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League and scored 118 goals overall since making his arrival in England in the 2011-2012 season.

The 25-year-old consistently scored more than 10 Premier League goals in the last six Premier League seasons and was United's top goalscorer in all competition last season with 27 goals.

The former Everton striker started this season brilliantly and already notched up four goals in their opening eight Premier League games. He was one of Belgium's star performers at the World Cup and scored four goals in their run to the semi-finals.

