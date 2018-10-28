6 of the biggest transfer mistakes made by Jose Mourinho in England

Despite all the successes, Mourinho has made quite a few blunders in the transfer market

Jose Mourinho is often considered as one of the best modern managers in world football. He started his career as an assistant coach to Sir Bobby Robson at Barcelona and also impressed as the assistant to Louis van Gaal before taking over the reins at FC Porto where he guided them to a Champions League title.

This was when the world took notice of him and Roman Abramovich brought him to England to manage Chelsea in 2004. He took the Premier League with a storm and shook the English game with his pragmatism.

Unlike the current English game which is dependent on the flair and attacking style of football and was dominated by the likes of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson, Mourinho focussed on winning by any means.

The backbone of his teams has always been built around a strong defence with a technically sound and physically strong player to spearhead the attack. The controversial manager though has been the subject of many controversies but his track record is proven and is something that is envied by most managers.

Mourinho is known for his keen eye in the transfer market and has unearthed many gems like Petr Cech, Diego Milito, Mesut Ozil, Angel di Maria and many more talents of professional football.

During his coaching career in England, he has managed English heavyweights like Chelsea and Manchester United for a combined for 8 years up till now. Overall he has bought or loaned 133 players in his career with 58 of them coming in his 8 years of his English coaching career.

Even after being a transfer wizard, the Portuguese has faltered in the transfer market quite a few times. In this article, we look at 5 of Mourinho's biggest transfer mistakes since setting his foot on the British shores:

#6 Radamel Falcao

Radamel Falcao was a massive flop at Chelsea

At the start of the decade, Radamel Falcao was one of the best forwards in the world of football before a serious ACL injury during the 2013/14 season at Monaco made him miss a huge chunk of football. Thus, decreasing his effectiveness in the box.

Nevertheless, Mourinho brought him on loan at Chelsea from Monaco for 2015-16 at a heavy wage of £140,000-a-week for the duration of his year in London. This cost the club a total of £7.28 million during his short stay in London.

In return, his contribution to the Chelsea team was very low as he appeared on just 10 occasions and scored a grand total of one goal. His signing in the first place seemed very puzzling as he has failed a year earlier during his loan stint at Manchester United.

