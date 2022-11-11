6 oldest players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now a little over a week away. Several nations have announced their official squads for the tournament and football fans around the world are waiting with bated breath for the action to begin.

It's a dream for any footballer to play at the World Cup and we will see plenty of young footballers make their dreams come true this time. But on the other side of the spectrum, we will see a number of veterans playing in what is likely to be their final World Cup.

Suffice to say, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is going to be special for a raft of players for various reasons. Without further ado, let's take a look at the six oldest players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

(Age will be shown as on November 20, 2022)

#6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 37 years, 9 months and 15 days

Portugal v Spain: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

When he leads his team out in about a couple of weeks time in Qatar, Cristiano Ronaldo will join an elite list of players who have played in five different World Cups.

Only Lothaur Matthaus, Antonio Carbajal and Rafael Marquez have had this distinction so far. Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon has been named in five different World Cup squads but has only played in four.

This is very likely to be Ronaldo's last World Cup and he goes into the quadrennial tournament as the leading goalscorer in men's international football (117). Ronaldo will lead the line for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will hope to take the trophy home and, as they say, complete football.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Cristiano Ronaldo is included in Portugal's 2022 World Cup squad.



In Qatar, he could be the first male player to ever score in 5 World Cups. Cristiano Ronaldo is included in Portugal's 2022 World Cup squad.In Qatar, he could be the first male player to ever score in 5 World Cups. https://t.co/7rILgNuBFz

#5 Thiago Silva (Brazil) - 38 years, 1 month and 29 days

Brazil v Ghana - International Friendly

Chelsea and Brazil veteran centre-back Thiago Silva will look to bring all his experience to the fore at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite being 38, Silva continues to be a dominant presence at the heart of defense for both club and country.

Silva, Marquinhos, Eder Militao and Gleison Bremer are Tite's options at centre-back in the tournament. As such, Silva is very likely to feature in the competition.

#4 Dani Alves (Brazil) - 39 years, 6 months and 14 days

Japan v Brazil - International Friendly

Notice how we didn't call Thiago Silva Brazil's oldest player at the World Cup? That distinction has been denied to him by legendary right-back Dani Alves. He is set to become the oldest Brazilian to ever feature in a FIFA World Cup.

The record was previously held by Djalma Santos, who played in the 1966 World Cup aged 37. Alves has participated in three World Cups but was not a part of the Selecao for the 2018 edition due to injury.

Fans were a little surprised with his selection as he currently plays for Liga MX club UNAM. But TIte believes that Alves could be an asset at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#3 Eiji Kawashima (Japan) - 39 years and 8 months

Japan v Kyrgyz - FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round Group F

Veteran goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima, who will turn 40 in March 2023, has been named in Japan's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And why not? He has been Japan's first-choice goalkeeper for 12 years and did a pretty good job at the 2018 World Cup.

He became the oldest player to feature for Japan at the World Cup in the 2018 edition. Kawashima has now broken his own record and is very likely to guard the nets for the Japanese in Qatar.

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Eiji Kawashima has been Japan’s first choice goalkeeper for 12 solid years. Eiji Kawashima has been Japan’s first choice goalkeeper for 12 solid years.

#2 Pepe (Portugal) - 39 years, 8 months and 25 days

Portugal v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Portuguese centre-back Pepe has had an illustrious career for both club and country. He is an athletic marvel and continues to be one of Portugal's first-choice defenders at the age of 39. Pepe's experience on the big stage will be crucial to Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pepe was part of the Portugal team that won the UEFA Euros in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in the 2018-19 season. Winning the World Cup will be the icing on the cake in what has been a stellar career.

#1 Atiba Hutchinson (Canada) - 39 years, 9 months and 12 days

Honduras v Canada: 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Atiba Hutchinson is the only member of the current Canada squad that was alive when the men's team last qualified for a World Cup. He will be the oldest player to feature in the tournament and is likely to do that whilst sporting the captain's armband.

Hutchinson currently plays for Portuguese club Besiktas and holds the record for most appearances on the international football stage for Canada.

Poll : 0 votes