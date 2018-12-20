×
6 players Arsenal want to sign in January

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.65K   //    20 Dec 2018, 15:40 IST

Will Arsenal manage to sign superstars this January?
Arsenal spent around £70m on players in the summer, namely Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis and Matteo Guendouzi. Everybody knows that the Gunners are a club with deep pockets, so whilst to some that figure might seem astounding, to a club like Arsenal, it's probably not even half of their transfer budget for this season.

So far this season, Arsenal have found themselves slightly lower than they had hoped, sitting in 5th place on 34 points - 11 point from the top spot. If they want to ensure that they make it into the top four of the Premier League this season, they'll need to bolster the squad next month.

In this list, we'll take a look at six players that have been closely linked with the club, and determine just how probable a completed transfer could be.

#6 Wesley Moraes (Club Brugge)

Royal Excel Mouscron v Club Brugge - Jupiler Pro League
Wesley Moraes, professionally known as just Wesley, is a 22-year-old striker who currently plays for Club Brugge in the Jupiler Pro League. He's of Brazilian origin but is yet to be called up to the national team.

Wesley is a prolific striker in the league, having scored 26 goals in 86 appearances across four seasons. He's also netted twice for them in the Champions League this season.

It did take some time for Wesley to show any real signs of improvement during early development, however, and it wasn't until he was 20 years old that he was taken from obscurity by Club Brugge; he was bought for £900k in January 2016 from AS Trencin, a side who competes in the Slovakian first division.

Transfermarkt currently value the striker at £8m, a marked rise from the mere £900k spent on him almost three years prior.

Rumour probability: 6/10

90min.com, amongst others, have reported that Arsenal are looking to sign the Brazilian for around £15m in January. They'll have to fend off competition from Fiorentina and Valencia for the striker's signature, however.

But the main reason why Arsenal are interested in Wesley is due to the fact that Unai Emery wants more healthy competition for Aubameyang and Lacazette, so they don't become complacent.

1 / 6 NEXT
