6 Players Chelsea really need to sell

Dhruv Maniyar 21 Jul 2018, 18:18 IST

Chelsea had a very poor 2017/18 Premier League season, ending fifth and not qualifying for the Champions League Final. Winning the FA Cup was the only bright spot of the season and that is often not enough to hold players like Eden Hazard, who want to shine in the Champions League.

Morata did not hit the heights that were expected of him and Barkley and Drinkwater were average. Bakayoko was poor, to say the least.

Chelsea did not get the signings that they wanted and at the same time, they did not give youth a chance. Players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hudson Odoi and Charly Musonda were sent out on loan, rather than given a chance at Chelsea.

Antonio Conte refused to adapt and stuck to a rigid 3-4-3 and 3-5-2. While losing to Manchester City is understandable, losses to Crystal Palace, Watford, West Ham and Newcastle are unacceptable. Conte constantly criticized the board and that unsurprisingly left the board unhappy. This lead to a toxic situation at the club which, in all, amounted to the club missing out on Champions League football.

Whether it is the Chelsea board, players or manager one wants to blame for this lacklustre season, one thing is for certain and that is the fact that some players do not fit in the Chelsea team anymore.

Let's have a look at 6 players that Chelsea need to sell to stand a better chance to compete for the English Premier League again.

#1 Gary Cahill

Gary Cahill does not fit in Chelsea anymore

With a plethora of options at centre-back at Chelsea, I believe that Gary Cahill will struggle to find a place in this Chelsea team. With a back-four instead of a back-three and with competition from Christensen, Luiz, Rudiger, Rugani and Ampadu in the ranks, it seems very unlikely that Gary Cahill will find himself in the starting 11 or even on the bench.

Cahill is 32 and has lost a lot of pace over the years. He kept only nine clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances last season. He was also not able to be the commanding presence that John Terry was as captain for Chelsea. Ageing and not the best ball-playing centre-half in the team (which would be expected of him under Sarri) will render Gary Cahil redundant to Chelsea.

