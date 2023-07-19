6 players who could leave Manchester City this summer

Manchester City, one of the greatest football clubs in the world, have had a fantastic season. They sealed their fifth Premier League title in six years, along with their first Champions League trophy and seventh FA Cup, winning an unprecedented continental treble.

However, despite their success, it seems that the club is looking to revamp its squad ahead of the upcoming season by selling some of its players. Several key players are seemingly on their way out and being linked to top clubs. Ilkay Gundogan has already joined La Liga champions Barcelona and more could be on the move. Below are the four other such players who may leave the Etihad this summer.

#1 Joao Cancelo: A fall from favour

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Joao Cancelo, the Portuguese right-back, is one of the players who could leave Manchester City this summer. Cancelo had been an essential member of Pep Guardiola's team.

However, he fell out of favor with the manager in the middle of last season and was loaned out to Bayern Munich. Although Cancelo had a mixed spell in Germany, Bayern declined to make his stay permanent. Cancelo has returned to Manchester, but it seems that his chances of staying in the team are slim.

#2 Aymeric Laporte: Lack of playing time

Brentford FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Aymeric Laporte, the Spanish defender, is another player who could leave City this summer. Laporte, who joined the Cityzens in 2018, was a vital player for the club in his first two years.

However, last season, he played only 12 times in the Premier League and grew frustrated at his lack of playing time. Laporte is now expected to leave the club, and Manchester City are reportedly plotting a move for Josko Gvardiol, the Croatian defender, as per Fabrizio Romano.

#3 Bernardo Silva: A consistent figure

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Bernardo Silva has been a consistent figure under Guardiola's system. However, his future has been a major talking point in recent times. Silva has a contract until 2025, but he is reportedly looking for a new challenge. He has offers from PSG and Saudi Arabia a but wants to move to Barcelona as per Mundo Deportivo.

Silva has been a decorated player at the club making 306 appearances across competitions, scoring 55 goals and giving 59 assists. He was won 13 trophies with the Cityzens and his departure is sure to affect the Cityzens.

#4 Kyle Walker: Lack of playing time

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Kyle Walker, once considered among the finest players at Manchester City, now faces uncertainty as the club prepares for the future by seeking a potential right-back replacement.

Despite his past success, the England international was omitted from the lineup for the Champions League final. That could be an indication that he may no longer fit into Guardiola's tactical preferences. This has sparked interest from Bayern Munich, who have shown a desire to acquire his services as per Fabrizio Romano.

Adding to the intrigue, Walker has yet to commit to City's latest contract offer. With his current deal expiring in 2024, the club may consider parting ways with him if he does not agree to a new contract in the near future. As the situation unfolds, Walker's future at Manchester City remains uncertain, and the possibility of a move to Bayern Munich looms large.

#2 Kalvin Phillips: Prolonged injury

Manchester City FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Kalvin Phillips has simply never gotten going since joining Manchester City from Leeds in a €49 million deal last summer. The England international arrived with a shoulder injury and missed 16 games since the start of last campaign. Despite recovering, he didn't receive the amount of game time he would've expected.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are considering signing the City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as Fabinho nears a £40 million departure to Saudi Arabia. Jurgen Klopp sees him as an apt replacement for the Brazil international, who is on the verge of leaving Anfield this summer.

It remains unclear if Pep Guardiola will be willing to let him leave, as the current European Champions could be facing a massive departure in their midfield this summer.

#1 Riyad Mahrez: A surprising switch

Brentford FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Riyad Mahrez, the Algeria international, could make a surprising switch this summer. Mahrez played 47 games in all competitions last season, scoring 15 goals and giving 13 assists, and was important member of the treble-winning squad. However, there is a possibility that a big-money offer from the Middle East could change his mind.

As per GiveMeSport, Al Ahli have offered a contract worth £25 million-a-year to Mahrez and a £30 million transfer fee to City.