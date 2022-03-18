6 players to score 20 or more goals in four or more different Premier League seasons

The Premier League has never been shy of top-quality goal-scorers. Despite it being a mammoth task to score consistently, players have flourished incredibly well with their goal-scoring abilities.

Being deadly effective in England's top division requires a lot of determination and inner confidence. Even the best players have witnessed dry patches in front of goal when not on song.

Premier League and world-class finishers

It is practically very difficult to be constantly among the goals, especially in England's top-tier division. That being said, top forwards have found a way to achieve success in that.

Many of them have gone on to score 20 or more goals in a season on a very frequent basis. On that note, let's take a look at the top players who have done that in four or more seasons in Premier League.

#6 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy was very successful with Manchester United

There is no doubt how stunning Ruud van Nistelrooy was during his time at Manchester United. The Dutch striker was a monsterous goal-scorer with the Red Devils in the EPL. He scored 23 goals in his very first season (2001-02) with United.

In the following two campaigns, he went on to score 25 and 20 goals respectively. After a season's gap, the Dutchman scored 21 league goals to complete four seasons of 20+ goals in the Premier League. Van Nistelrooy won the league's Golden Boot in the 2002-03 season.

#5 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been unstoppable this season

The Egyptian is currently in his fifth season with Liverpool in the Premier League. Out of five, Mohamed Salah has scored 20 goals or more in four seasons, which speaks of the enormous impact that he has had.

Since joining Liverpool in the 2017-18 season, the left-footed winger scored 32 and 22 goals in his first two seasons respectively. In the 2019-20 campaign, Salah narrowly missed out on another 20-goal season by scoring 19 but was blessed with the pleasure of winning the league.

Last season, the Egyptian superstar scored 22 goals and has carried on his good form into the present one as well, scoring 20 goals so far. Mohamed Salah has been brutal and dominating in front of goal and is destined for big things with the Reds.

#4 Harry Kane

Harry Kane is likely to leave Spurs next summer

Despite his struggles in the ongoing campaign, Harry Kane has scored 11 Premier League goals so far. There is no doubt how important he has been for Tottenham Hotspur in the last decade.

His first tally of more than 20 goals came in the 2014-15 season when he scored 21 goals. The next two came in the following two campaigns as Kane scored 25 and 29 goals in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons respectively. The 28-year-old reached an impressive tally of 30 goals in the 2017-18 campaign.

Last season, the English captain was in terrific form as he snapped up 23 goals. Harry Kane has so far amassed three Premier League Golden Boot awards to his name.

#3 Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero has won the league five times in England

Much of Manchester City's success in the last decade is courtesy of Sergio Aguero. The Argentine was phenomenal in front of goal, with his clinical finishing and smart positioning.

His debut season was extremely memorable, with City winning the Premier League on the last day, courtesy of Aguero's goal in stoppage time. The former Manchester City forward scored 23 goals that campaign.

From the 2014-15 to 2018-19 season, Aguero scored at least 20 goals five times in succession. He scored 26, 24, 20, 21, and 21 goals respectively in those five seasons. Interestingly, the Argentine striker managed to win the Premier League more times (5) than any other player on this list.

#2 Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is Arsenal's all-time leading goal-scorer

Words do not suffice for the greatness of Thierry Henry at Arsenal. He was a superstar in the Premier League with his fascinating dribbling and terrific finishing.

In his time with the Gunners, Henry crossed the 20-goal mark in the league for five consecutive seasons. He went on to score 24 goals in succession in the 2001-02 and 2002-03 season.

Thierry Henry - The Greatest Player To Ever Grace The Premier League

Thierry Henry - The Greatest Player To Ever Grace The Premier Leaguehttps://t.co/4NgYxkUC0N

Henry's next three seasons with Arsenal saw him score 30, 25, and 27 goals respectively. The Frenchman has the highest number of Premier League Golden Boots (4) to his name, to date.

#1 Alan Shearer

Joy for Alan Shearer of Newcastle as he scores the winning goal

Without the Premier League's all-time highest goalscorer Alan Shearer, the list will definitely be incomplete. The Englishman thrice surpassed the 20-goal mark while playing for Blackburn.

He scored 31, 34, and 31 goals respectively in the 1993-94, 1994-95 and 1995-96 season. The reason why Shearer was so successful in the English league was purely because of his consistency in front of goal.

Football Remind @FootballRemind



1992/93 21 appearances 16 goals

1993/94 40 appearances 31 goals

1994/95 42 appearances 34 goals

1995/96 35 appearances 31 goals

Total 138 appearances 112 goals



Exceptional numbers ‍♂️ #BRFC



Alan Shearer, Blackburn Rovers, Premier League Record1992/93 21 appearances 16 goals1993/94 40 appearances 31 goals1994/95 42 appearances 34 goals1995/96 35 appearances 31 goalsTotal 138 appearances 112 goalsExceptional numbers‍♂️ Alan Shearer, Blackburn Rovers, Premier League Record 1992/93 21 appearances 16 goals1993/94 40 appearances 31 goals1994/95 42 appearances 34 goals1995/96 35 appearances 31 goalsTotal 138 appearances 112 goalsExceptional numbers 🙋‍♂️⚽️ #BRFC https://t.co/Us0xxEdJoI

He joined Newcastle United for the 1996-97 season and scored 25 goals in that edition of the EPL for the Magpies. Since then, Alan Shearer crossed the 20-goal mark three more times in the 1999-2000, 2001-02, and the 2003-04 season respectively. It is crazy how the English striker made it look so effortlessly easy.

