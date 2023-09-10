6 players who have scored the most free-kick goals in history

Few sights on a football pitch are as satisfying to watch than the ball flying into the back of the net from a free-kick. Scoring free-kicks in football is an art that demands power, precision and finesse.

When a set-piece specialist steps up to take a free-kick, the crowd holds its breath in anticipation. To find the back of the net, he has to strike the ball with just the right amount of force and spin for it to go over the defensive wall and beat the goalkeeper.

Having a free-kick expert elevates a team as individual moments of brilliance of this kind can help swing matches in a side's favour. Whether it's curling the ball into the top corner with elegance or going hell for leather and making the net bulge, scoring free-kicks are a testament to a player's technical mastery.

Without further ado, let's take a look at six players with the most free-kick goals in football.

#5 David Beckham - 65 free-kick goals

David Beckham takes a free-kick for Manchester United

David Beckham's free-kick taking ability went a long way towards earning him legendary status. Known for his precision and ability to bend the ball, Beckham was capable of consistently delivering moments of brilliance from set-pieces.

His trademark technique involved a distinctive stance and a whip-like motion that sent the ball curving beautifully into the net.

Fans around the world will forever remember his unforgettable free-kick goals and he scored 65 of them for club and country in his career. It not only contributed to his individual success but also solidified his status as one of the greatest-ever free-kick specialists.

#5 Lionel Messi - 65 free-kick goals

Argentina v Ecuador - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Lionel Messi's free-kick ability is nothing short of remarkable. His approach is meticulous, often characterized by a trademark run-up and a precise strike with his left foot. With incredible accuracy and finesse, Messi consistently finds the back of the net from set-pieces.

Messi's free-kicks have become a defining aspect of his legendary career and he has made a habit of leaving fans and opponents alike in awe with his incredible technique.

He did not start out as a specialist free-kick taker and it's a skill that added to his repertoire later on in his career. He has scored 65 free-kick goals in his career so far.

#3 Ronaldinho - 66 free-kick goals

International Friendly: Brazil v Wales

Ronaldinho was such a joy to watch on the football pitch. He seemed to share an incredible relationship with the ball and ordered it around like he was the master of it. The Brazilian maverick was capable of bending the ball over or around the defensive wall to find the back of the net with astonishing accuracy.

He possessed a unique blendof finesse and power and consistently delivered from free-kicks. Ronaldinho scored 66 free-kick goals in his distinguished career.

#3 Victor Legrotaglie - 66 free-kick goals

Victor Legrotaglie is one of the best free-kick takers in the history of the game

Victor Antonio Legrotaglie might not ring a bell for most, which is quite reasonable given the Argentinian's career spanned from 1953 to 1976.

Despite drawing attention from European powerhouses like Real Madrid and Inter Milan, he opted to dedicate his entire club career to his homeland of Argentina, primarily representing Gimnasia y Esgrima.

Remarkably, he retains the record for the most free-kick goals scored by an Argentinean player, tallying an impressive 66 goals, ahead of the likes of Maradona and Messi.

#2 Pele - 70 free-kick goals

Pele Australian Tour Press Conference

Pele is one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the beautiful game. The Brazilian legend has scored so many goals that it's only fair to assume that he was good at finding the back of the net in a variety of ways.

As such, it should come as no surprise that the iconic Brazilian was exceptional at free-kicks. Pele scored a whopping 70 free-kick goals in his illustrious career for club and country.

#1 Juninho Pernambucano

UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid v Lyon

Juninho Pernambucano is widely regarded as the greatest free-kick taker in the history of the sport. The Brazilian midfielder mastered multiple techniques and found success with every single one of them. He was prolific at finding the back of the net from set-pieces.

Juninho's techniques are studied to this day and why whouldn't they be? He has scored a whopping 77 goals from free-kicks in his career.