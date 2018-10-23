6 players who have played for both Juventus and Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United and Juventus are the most successful domestic teams in their respective countries. These two heavyweights have 54 league titles between them, with the Old Lady clinching the most number of Scudetti (34), which also means that they hold the record for the most number of league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues.

Manchester United, on the other hand, has the most number of league titles in English football with 20. The Red Devils won their 8th League title when Sir Alex Ferguson tasted his first triumph as Manchester United manager in 1993.

Since then, the Scottish manager was thoroughly dominant, taking his team through various eras, and winning a massive 13 Premier League trophies and 2 Champions League in a span of 20 years.

After the retirement of the legendary Scot, they have struggled to compete for the major tournaments despite winning the Europa League, FA Cup, and League Cup in the last five years.

On the other hand, Juventus lifted numerous trophies between 1970 and 2000. But, the Old Lady was caught in an Italian match-fixing scandal in 2006 which forced them to play in the second division football for a year. Former Juventus player Didier Deschamps took over the side and gained promotion to the Italian top flight following Fabio Capello's resignation.

They did not win the League title for the next three years. Fan favourite Antonio Conte was appointed as the new manager of the club in 2010 and lead the team to 4 consecutive league titles.

He was followed by his compatriot Massimiliano Allegri who has not let the League title slip away from Turin in the following three years, but they have always struggled to win the Champions League. It has been 22 years since the Juventus fans have seen their side lift Europe's prestigious competition.

With the clash between the two heavyweights imminent, we take a look at the 6 players who have worn the famous red as well as the Black & White jersey:

#6 Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra found great success at Old Trafford

Patrice Evra has been one of the best left-backs to have graced the Premier League over the last decade. He graduated at Paris Saint-Germain, but he kicked off his senior career at Marsala, Monza, Nice, and Monaco before signing for the English outfit Manchester United in 2006.

Alex Ferguson signed the former Monaco defender to solve the left back problems and handed him his debut against the local rivals Manchester City in a 3-1 defeat on January 14th.

Despite the ominous start, the Frenchman went on to make 379 appearances for the club and won the Premier League on 5 occasions as well as the Champions League in 2008 during his joy-filled career in England. He was also named FIFPro World XI and UEFA Team of the year once when he was with the Red Devils.

Evra was deemed too slow by Louis Van Gaal which paved way for the Frenchman to sign for Juventus in 2014. He stayed there for two and a half years and lifted as many as two league titles.

He appeared 69 times in two seasons but struggled to find his rhythm in the following season which forced him to find a new club move in the January transfer window. Afterwards, he spent some time at Marseille and West Ham United before hanging up his boots.

