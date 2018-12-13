6 players who will help Lionel Messi lead Barcelona to Champions League Glory this season

Leo Messi's army is probably the strongest all across Europe, though it's too early to decide

The Catalan giants Barcelona have been a top force in all competitions this season, but their European glory days seem to have vanished, as their direct rivals Real Madrid have won three back to back UEFA Champions League titles. Barcelona has been heavily choking in the knock out stages of the UCL, mainly because of their lack of attitude.

Barca's performance this season will be the decider of Ernesto Valverde's future with the Catalan side, and if Valverde and co do not win a treble, or at least the UCL, the Culés won't be happy and EV will likely be sacked, considering the millions Barcelona have paid for bringing in reinforcements in the form of Dembele, Coutinho, Malcolm etc.

But Barcelona has been more consistent and stable than Los Blancos domestically, with the Catalan team winning the domestic double almost every other year.

This year's transfer window has been impressive for Barcelona, as they have brought in quality players to compete for all the three titles. The likes of Vidal, Lenglet, Arthur, and Malcolm are offering immense squad depth, and this certainly is a plus point for the Catalan side.

Barcelona's star player Leo Messi has been on sublime form once again, scoring nearly 17 goals and bagging 9 assists in all competitions. The '5th best player in the world' is the top scorer of La Liga, the highest assist-provider in La Liga and the second top scorer of UCL despite losing out on nearly 3 weeks of football due to a shoulder injury.

In fact, plenty of players are to be admired for the brilliant form Messi is on, as the Argentine has been playing more freely than the past seasons. This is because the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Phillipe Coutinho, and his partner-in-crime Luis Suarez have taken up the job, sharing the pressure and helping Messi to perform at his best.

#6 Phillipe Coutinho

Phillipe Coutinho celebrating his goal against Tottenham (UCL Matchday 1)

The Brazilian wizard has impressed fans all across the world from his scintillating performances for the Catalan side, and he has won the trust of his teammates. Leo Messi and Suarez gel up with the 25-year-old with ease, making it look like they have been playing together forever.

Coutinho has already bagged 4 goals and an assist in 13 La Liga appearances. Luis Suarez, his former Liverpool teammate, has had a positive influence on Coutinho, and Suarez has helped him get along with his new Barcelona mates.

It was Phillipe Coutinho's dream to play for Barcelona, and he has been utilising his chances to the utmost limit to leave a mark on the Camp Nou the day he retires.

