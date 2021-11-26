6 Premier League players who have been flagged offside the most this season

The Premier League is the most-watched league in the world and the reason behind that is well known. With no individual domination, this competition provides the least odds of forecasting the right results.

The 2021-22 Premier League season could be termed one of the most competitive seasons in a long while. Although there are certain clear favorites for the league title, the other teams in the division are more than capable of punching above their weight from time to time.

With more than 300 goals scored so far this season, players have been pushing hard to deliver a favorable outcome for their sides. However, in such attempts, many have fallen prey to the offside trap. VAR has made it even more difficult as hair-line differences are enough to make a variation in the outcome.

Unfortunately, these are the rules in this game and this is one that might frustrate the strikers. Here are the top players who have been caught offside the most this season after the end of Gameweek 12 in the Premier League:

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 9

Arsenal v Norwich City - Premier League

Although Arsenal have consistently failed to establish themselves in the top-four recently, the Gunners are still part of the traditional top-six in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's men have several key players in their ranks, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Despite not being at his destructive best this season, the Arsenal captain is still a vital cog in the system.

Aubameyang also secured the 2018-19 Premier League Golden Boot award alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane of Liverpool. Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League during that season.

Arsenal have endured a shaky start to their ongoing campaign. However, they have managed to turn things around and are sitting fifth in the table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea at the top.

Aubameyang has also started delivering after the club's change in fortunes and has scored four goals so far. The striker has been flagged offside nine times in an attempt to contribute more goals though.

#4 Raul Jimenez - 10

Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Raul Jimenez has been an influential addition to Wolverhampton Wanderers since they earned their promotion to the Premier League. His initial loan spell earned him the club's Players' Player of the Season Award, which also followed in the first year after his move was made permanent. However, a serious head injury in 2020 hampered his goalscoring form.

After being ruled out for the remainder of the season following his head injury, Wolves struggled in the absence of their star striker. Jimenez marked his return during the pre-season tour this summer and is slowly getting back to his goalscoring ways.

Having played all the matches for Wolves this season in the Premier League, Jimenez has been trying his best to lead his team from the front. However, he has been caught offside 10 times.

