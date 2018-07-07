6 Premier League youngsters set for a breakthrough season

The football world is currently gripped by World Cup fever. The tournament in Russia has captured the attention of the world, with it being one of the most open and exciting tournaments we have seen in a long time.

But as we all have our eyes on what is going on in Russia, the Premier League season is fast approaching, and we are now just five weeks away from the opening game between Manchester United and Leicester City.

It will be a much-changed Premier League this year. For the first time in 22 years, Arsenal go into the new season without Arsene Wenger at the helm, with former PSG and Sevilla manager Unai Emery taking over

There have also been changes of manager at West Ham and Everton, while it is still up for debate as to whether Maurizio Sarri will replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea or not.

The big clubs will be looking to close the gap on Manchester City, after they ran away with the league last season, while the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal will be hoping for a return to the Champions League places.

On an individual note, we have already seen an awful lot of money spent this summer. Liverpool have gone big on Fabinho and Naby Keita, Manchester United paid over £50 million to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, and Manchester City are close to a £60 million move for Riyad Mahrez.

But it isn’t all about the big money deals. There are a number of younger players, or cheaper signings, who will be looking to make their mark. Here are five of them:

#5 Reiss Nelson (Arsenal)

Nelson was on the fringes of Arsenal’s Premier League side last season but got a good go in the Europa League side. He made eight appearances in Europe, compared to just three in the league. As someone who thrives best in attacking positions, either out wide or through the middle, the system that Arsenal deployed under Wenger didn’t really suit him. When he was given the chance in the team, he ended up playing wing-back, and rarely got the chance to show what he’s got to offer.

Unai Emery hasn’t been known to play a three at the back system, so if Nelson is given the opportunity in the side, it will be in a role that suits him more. He is only 18, so this season may come too early for him to be a key member of this side, but Arsenal are yet to bring in an attacking player in the transfer window, so it may be that Emery is prepared to give young players like Nelson an opportunity at the Emirates.