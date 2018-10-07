6 reasons why Liverpool vs Manchester City would be the biggest clash of the 2018/19 Premier League season

Both teams scored 18 goals between themselves last season

Super Sunday in the EPL would present one of the most anticipated clashes of the season, as Liverpool hosts Manchester City at Anfield.

The match would guarantee fireworks, as both managers have a reputation of playing attacking and attractive football which provides plenty of entertainment.

Manchester City under Guardiola have made massive strides, and were last season's runaway league winners, triumphing in the league in emphatic fashion, and breaking a plethora of PL records en-route.

Liverpool, on the other hand, haven't won the league in 28 years, and have fallen from the highs of the 1970s and 1980s when The Reds were the most dominant club in England and one of the best on the continent.

Since Jurgen Klopp's appointment in 2015, Liverpool has seen a steady transformation at the club, and the German's gegenpressing style of play has won the club numerous admirers across the world.

The club has made steady progress in recent years, and have firmly re-established themselves among the upper echelons of English football, having fallen out at the end of the last decade.

Jurgen Klopp oversaw a massive spending spree in the offseason, which saw the club send a statement of their intent by outspending every other club in the league and breaking the world record fee for a goalkeeper in addition to their record transfer for Van Dijk in January.

Liverpool would very well go into the league as one of the favourites to win it and would seek to build on the gains made in recent years, including getting to last season's UCL final.

The clash with City has a lot more than three points at stake, as two of the best teams in England go head to head. Here are six reasons why the match would be the biggest clash of the season.

#6 It pits the top two against one another

Manchester City sit in first place heading into the match, while Liverpool sit second, level on points and two points in front of everyone else in the league ahead of Chelsea's fixture with Southampton.

The fixture offers an opportunity for one to usurp the other atop the league standings, and this would provide a psychological boost for the victor heading into the international break.

Both teams are also unbeaten in the league, as City and Liverpool have posted an almost perfect record from seven matches, with the only blemishes coming away to Wolves and Chelsea respectively.

With the opportunity to end the other's unbeaten record as well as go first on the table up for grabs, we can be sure that both clubs would go all out to grab it.

1 / 6 NEXT