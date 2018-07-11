6 Reasons why Ronaldo's transfer is a good thing for all the parties involved

International Champions Cup 2016 - Real Madrid v Chelsea

Ronaldo has completed his move to Juventus F.C. after spending 9 Seasons with Los Blancos. In this duration, he has won every club trophy up for grabs, broke numerous records and further established himself as one of the all-time greats.

Real Madrid's social media accounts finally made his transfer official after days of speculation about the future of the Ballon d'Or winner. With this transfer, he has now become the player to feature in the list of costliest transfers in football history twice!

The football universe is shocked and the Real Madrid supporters are more or less mourning the departure of their biggest superstar. But what is done is done and the show must go on. It is time to look at what the future holds for Real Madrid and football in general.

There is a silver lining to every cloud, even this dark one. So let us take a look at the positives:

#6 The arrival of a new Superstar in Madrid is more likely than ever

Real Madrid are not one of those shy, quite clubs who will wait patiently after losing their talisman. Tighten your seatbelts fellas, this transfer window is going to be a topsy-turvy ride. The Madrid based side will make moves for the biggest names in football.

Florentino Perez has been vocal about his admiration for Neymar Jr. Eden Hazard has been flirting with Real Madrid for a long time, Mbappe has been on the radar as well.

Though filling Cristiano Ronaldo's boots is a mammoth task (The Red Devils will agree with me on this), playing for Real Madrid is an attraction in itself for any player. Also, the opportunity of being the main man at a top club is music to any player's ears.

With the fear of being shadowed by the stardom of the great man now gone, top players might fulfil their dream of representing the most demanding club in the world.

With money in the bank already, Real Madrid might make the transfer market go crazy. James Rodriguez was the last Galactico signing for Real Madrid, since then Madrid have been quiet in the transfer market going by their standards. Los Blancos are at a very good position financially and may not hesitate to splash the cash this time around.