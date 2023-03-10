6 remarkable stats from Chelsea's comeback win over Dortmund in the Champions League

Graham Potter and his Chelsea side managed to win against Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 over two legs, thus confirming their spot in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

Following a 1-0 loss in Germany, the Premier League squad had to win the second leg, or Potter's future at the club would be in question.

The team delivered their finest performance yet under the leadership of Potter, against an in-form Dortmund side, to ensure their advancement to the next round.

Despite squandering several opportunities, the home team eventually broke the deadlock with a goal from Raheem Sterling just before half-time. They extended their lead to 2-0 shortly after the break with a penalty taken by Kai Havertz.

Despite the visitors pushing for a goal to force the game into extra time, they never came close to scoring. The Blues defended their lead comfortably and thwarted all of their opponents' attempts.

“It was a massive performance. We had to dig deep. We took our chances. We felt as a team we could do it,” Sterling told BT Sport following the final whistle.

“There is a lot of emotion in the end. It was tense in the end but the boys played fantastic. I am delighted for them to get the win and great for everyone here,” Chelsea boss Potter added in his post-match interview.

“There was a fantastic feeling in the dressing room. We have been through a tough period and this competition means a lot for us. We wanted to progress and get into the last eight and it sets us up for the next few weeks.”

Here's a look at 6 of the most interesting statistics that arose from the night's action.

1. Chelsea's two goals

Chelsea scored two goals in a single game for the first time in 2023

Chelsea managed to score two goals in a single game for the first time this calendar year as they qualified for the Champions League quarter-final. The last time they did so was on December 12th, 2022.

2. Potter's Champions League record

Graham Potter is chasing a legendary record

Currently, Potter holds the second-highest number of victories (5) among English managers in the Champions League, with only Sir Bobby Robson having more wins (12) than him.

Additionally, in the era of the Champions League, only two English managers have won a knockout tie, with Potter being second after Harry Redknapp.

3. Sterling's goal

Sterling's goal proved to be pivotal

Sterling's opening goal marked a significant achievement as he became the first English player to score 20 goals on home turf in the Champions League.

It's worth noting that although Raheem Sterling has scored an impressive 27 goals in the competition, he still trails behind Wayne Rooney, who holds the record for the most Champions League goals by an Englishman, with 30 goals.

4. Kai Havertz and his knockout stage goals record

Kai Havertz finally scored against BVB

Havertz has scored the highest number of goals (4) for the Blues in the Champions League knockout stages as compared to any other player since he joined the club in 2020.

This game also saw Havertz score his first ever goal against Borussia Dortmund in nine attempts.

5. Kepa's clean sheets

Kepa achieved a unique record

Kepa now has as many clean sheets for Chelsea as Thibaut Courtois, despite playing six matches fewer than the Belgian for the club.

This is quite an achievement considering the Spanish goalkeeper didn't have a great start to life at the Bridge.

6. Borussia Dortmund's defeat

Borussia Dortmund's winning run comes to an end

Borussia Dortmund had won all of their 10 matches in all competitions in 2023, right up until this second leg.

Moreover, the Bundesliga side have just managed to win just one out of their last nine games against English opposition, and that win was in the first leg of this tie.

