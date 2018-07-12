Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 superstars who can change Real Madrid forever

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Feature
6.93K   //    12 Jul 2018, 13:26 IST

The lan
The landscape of Spanish football is about to change

With the FIFA World Cup 2018 reaching its epic conclusion, the news that is on everyone's mind is the shocking departure of Real Madrid's sensation, Cristiano Ronaldo.

After his heartbreaking exit from Real Madrid, the striker has left a void that seems very difficult to fill. Considering how Spanish Giants went on to cement their legacy in Champions League history as one of the best, one wonders what lies ahead for Real Madrid.

Neymar, Hazard, and Mbappe are all heavily linked to make their transitions to La Liga. But it would be rather improbable, given their contractual obligations. However, Ronaldo's exit could bring some optimistic changes to the squad that could perhaps change the landscape of Spanish football forever.

There's no denying that Perez would be willing to spend millions to add more depth into the squad. So, without further ado, let's dive deep into this and predict six superstars that could change Real Madrid forever in the coming years.

#1 Neymar Jr.

<p>
The Brazilian would be an ideal replacement for Ronaldo

With many reliable publications suggesting that Real Madrid could very well move in to sign Neymar, there's a strong possibility that it could happen. Considering the position Real Madrid is in now, the club desperately needs a solid attacker who is capable of changing and influencing the game on his own. Enters Neymar.

https://metro.co.uk/2018/07/11/real-madrid-target-eden-hazard-kylian-mbappe-neymar-replace-cristiano-ronaldo-7702078/

The Brazilian may be in the news for the wrong reasons, but his professional skills are nothing short of magic on the pitch. While his theatrics have led the world to share divided opinions on his style of play, the expensive winger could very well alter the landscape of Real Madrid.

Since his dribbling and confidence while moving the ball is brilliant, he could fit well with players like Modric and Kroos backing him. The reality may hinder Madrid this season, with Neymar's contractual obligations coercing him to stay with PSG this season, Perez may just look for other options.


