Eden Hazard makes huge statement on Chelsea future amid Real Madrid rumours

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.64K // 10 Jul 2018, 20:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Eden Hazard has responded to rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid

What's the story?

Chelsea superstar, Eden Hazard, has continuously been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid and has been touted as the ideal long-term replacement for an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 27-year-old has been a sensational presence in the Premier League and is only beginning to hit his peak. Hazard's 2017-18 season under Antonio Conte, however, was a relatively subdued one, prompting rumours that the Belgian was looking to leave the club.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid are on the verge of losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and will undoubtedly look at a number of big stars to replace their Portuguese talisman. Hazard has been a name that's been frequently linked with them, and now, these rumours seem to have intensified ever since Ronaldo's move was all but finalised.

Some reports have claimed that Hazard could be on his way to Madrid in a stunning swap deal which could, perhaps, see Marco Asensio go the other way.

The heart of the matter

According to a report from ESPN, Hazard was recently interviewed by beIN Sports and was asked to comment on the Real Madrid rumours. Subsequently, Hazard sent a number of Chelsea fans into a worried frenzy with his statements.

When asked if Zinedine Zidane's departure affects his desire to play for Madrid, he said:

"Does Real make me dream less without Zidane?

"Zidane is someone special, it’s true, but I think Real is everyone’s dream."

However, he quickly added that he's also happy at Chelsea:

"Zidane or no Zidane, the white jersey [of Madrid] is special but the blue jersey [of Chelsea] suits me well so it does not bother me if I stay. For now, it’s the World Cup. As I have said at least 100 times, I am at Chelsea and for the moment nobody has made me an offer."

Video:

Real Madrid star in the making? He's certainly good enough!

What's next?

Eden Hazard is currently gearing up for Belgium's 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final against France. The competition ends this weekend, which is when activity can be expected in the transfer window.

If Real Madrid do indeed want to sign Hazard, they will certainly have to shell out staggering sums of money to do so. With the managerial situation at Chelsea still uncertain, only time will tell if and when Hazard will be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge.