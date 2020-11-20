Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game of football.

During a near two-decade-long illustrious career, the 35-year-old has scored goals and earned accolades galore in both club and international football.

The all-time top-scorer in Real Madrid and Champions League history recently notched up his 100th international goal for Portugal. That made the Juventus striker the first European player and only the second player overall to reach that milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo brought up his 100th and 101st goals in Portugal colors in his country's 2-0 win over Sweden in a 2020-21 UEFA Nations League game in Solna.

100 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal for Portugal; he's only the second ever male player to score 100+ for his national side, after Ali Daei for Iran (109). Landmark. pic.twitter.com/ElpBLRrGjQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 8, 2020

6 teams Cristiano Ronaldo has tormented the most in international football

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a dazzling performer in international football. He has scored 102 goals in 170 games for his country, with all but 18 of these goals coming in competitive fixtures. He has scored against 41 different teams in international football.

On that note, let us have a look at his six favorite international oppositions to score against.

#6 Armenia - 5 goals in 4 games

Cristiano Ronaldo takes in the applause after scoring against Armenia.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in four Euro qualifying games against Armenia.

The Portugal captain found the back of the net against Armenia once in two Euro 2008 qualifying games. He then scored a goal and a hat-trick in as many games against the same opposition during the Euro 2016 qualifiers.

Needless to say, Portugal won all four games.

#5 Latvia - 5 goals in 4 games

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoices after scoring against Latvia.

Just like he did against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in four games against Latvia. All these goals have come in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Portugal captain scored once against Latvia in two 2006 World Cup qualifying games.

Cristiano Ronaldo then scored successive braces against the same opposition in as many games in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

#4 Luxembourg - 5 goals in 8 games

Cristiano Ronaldo (white) in action against Luxembourg

Luxembourg are the team Cristiano Ronaldo has faced the most times in international football. In eight games against the team, Ronaldo has found the back of the net on five occasions.

The Juventus striker has scored against Luxembourg once apiece in the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and a friendly. His other two goals came in as many Euro 2020 qualifying games against the same opposition.