6 teams that press the most in the Premier League

Every football team try to do everything in their power to win the ball back as quickly as possible. The quicker the ball is won, the more time they get to frustrate the opposition and eventually find the back of the net.

One of the techniques to retrieve the ball is called 'pressing', in which a team apply constant pressure on the men in possession of the ball. By chasing doggedly and cutting out passing lanes, teams force the opposition to play a loose pass or simply give the ball away.

When done effectively, a good pressing system can dismantle any team in the world and greatly increase the chances of a victory.

Today, we will take a look at some Premier League teams who have mastered the art of pressing.

Here are six Premier League teams with the most successful pressures in the 2021-22 campaign:

#6 Liverpool - 870 pressures

Jurgen Klopp’s famous 'Gegenpressing' system has gotten the better of some of the most decorated teams in the world. Klopp’s system does not only press the opposition out of possession, but it also tends to help Liverpool win the ball back in advanced positions.

This makes sure the Reds can create goalscoring opportunities with only a couple of neat passes.

Liverpool have attempted 2722 presses in the Premier League this season. Out of their attempts, 870 have been successful. With a success rate of 32 percent, Liverpool are currently the most efficient pressing team in the Premier League.

#5 Brighton & Hove Albion - 879 pressures

Brighton & Hove Albion have not been able to make their chances count as well as Liverpool, but they have certainly made life difficult for opponents.

The Seagulls like to put the opposition under pressure across the pitch and make a break for it as soon as possible.

This season, Brighton have attempted a total of 2805 presses, completing 879 of them. As expected, most of their presses have come in midfield and in their own half.

They have only attempted 737 presses in the attacking third of the pitch in the Premier League this season.

#4 Southampton - 897 pressures

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton are unfortunately in the bottom half of the Premier League table. However, that does not mean they have not been an exciting team to watch this season.

They have tried their best to keep the opposition on their toes and be as adventurous as possible.

Southampton have attempted 2904 presses this season, winning 897. Out of their 2904 pressing attempts, 748 have come in the final third and 1239 in the mid-third, which is impressive for a 14th-placed team.

