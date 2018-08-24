The Top 6 Goalscorers in the Premier League right now

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

The Premier League has seen some fine strikers since its inception and they have regularly lit up the tournament with innumerable goals every season. Every Premier League winning campaign has been built on the backbone of a stellar season from their prime goal scorer, the striker, the main man in attack. He may be a poacher, or a dribbler or a fox in the box, but a striker who regularly contributes with goals is an asset to every team.

Like every season, the 2018/19 edition of the Premier League's football will feature some stellar names spear-heading the attack of their respective teams. Each of them has their unique set of skills which enables them to impose a varied degree of threats to the opposition. While the arguments and analysis of the ranking of these strikers will continue without end, we take a look at the six most lethal strikers in the Premier League at present.

#6 Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Alexis Sanchez has played 135 games in the Premier League since joining in the summer of 2014 and has scored 62 goals. Most of those games were played as a supporting striker from the left side of the attack, so those numbers are quite impressive. His all-time Premier League statistics are also impressive - he has 446 shots to his name, out of which 171 were on target! He has missed just 35 big chances in that time. However, his shot conversation rate is relatively low at 38%.

In the 2015/16 season, Sanchez had 107 shots, with 38 of them on target and he scored 13 goals, playing for Arsenal. The next season was a breakthrough one for him, as he had 129 shots, with 49 of them on target and scored an astonishing 24 goals in the Premier League. The 2017/18 season saw a dip in form, as he shifted base from Arsenal to Manchester United in the winter and required a little time to adjust to his new environment. However, he still had 88 shots, with 35 of those on target and scored 9 goals.

This season, even though he had a good game against Leicester City, he missed the Brighton game due to injury. As such, he has just one shot to his name so far and is yet to score or have a shot on target. However, knowing his pedigree, it would be unwise to rule the Chilean out and Sanchez could very well be gearing up to hit special numbers again.

