6 most unluckiest players in the Premier League this season

The 2021-22 Premier League season is now in full swing with every top club having played nine games each. Chelsea lead the pack with 25 points, followed by Liverpool with 22 and Manchester City with 20. West Ham United, who have played a game less, with 17 points complete the top four.

271 goals have been scored so far this season, with Liverpool emerging as the best attacking side with 29 goals. The Reds' talisman Mohamed Salah is the top-scorer among players with 10 goals.

Not everyone has been as prolific as Salah in the Premier League

But while Salah continues to bang in goals for fun, there are players who have come agonizingly close to getting their names on the scoresheet. However, they have been so unlucky to be denied by the woodwork. Four players have hit the frame twice in the ongoing season so far, while one player has done so thrice. On top, however, is a player who has hit the woodwork six times in just 10 matches!

Here's a look at the six Premier League players who have been so unlucky and hit the woodwork the most in the ongoing season so far:

#6 Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) - 2

Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian winger Lucas Moura has been unlucky to hit the woodwork twice in nine Premier League appearances this season. The 29-year-old has started eight matches for Spurs this season, but is yet to open his goal and assists account in the league.

While Lucas can blame the framework for his returns, the truth is that his performances have been disappointing so far this season. The winger has only once touched the two-figure goal mark in the Premier League during the 2018-19 season. With how things have been so far, he looks set for another sub-par season.

He scored in Tottenham's 1-0 EFL Cup win over Burnley on Wednesday, October 28.

Trevor Lloyd @Trevorlloyd92 That was Lucas Moura's first goal in 26 games 🤦‍♂️(his goal against Villa was an own goal apparently). There is so much pressure on Kane and Son to perform in this side because 9 times out of 10, if they don't score or perform, we don't win. That was Lucas Moura's first goal in 26 games 🤦‍♂️(his goal against Villa was an own goal apparently). There is so much pressure on Kane and Son to perform in this side because 9 times out of 10, if they don't score or perform, we don't win.

#5 Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) - 2

Leeds United's 22-year-old Tyler Roberts is one of four players to have hit the woodwork twice so far in the Premier League. Roberts has started just one match for Leeds this season, while he has been substituted in on eight occasions.

Limited game time hasn't helped the youngster, who is yet to score in the league this season. Now into his third season with the club, Roberts has made 94 appearances for Leeds, scoring eight and assisting nine goals in total.

#4 Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal) - 2

Arsenal v Leeds United - Carabao Cup Round of 16

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe is another player who is yet to score a goal in the league but has been denied by the woodwork twice. He, however, has an assist next to his name in seven league appearances.

Since his €80 million move from Lille in 2019, Pepe has blown hot and cold for Arsenal. While he has shown flashes of brilliance in some matches, he has been anonymous in others, leaving a section of the Gunners' fans frustrated.

The 26-year-old has also missed two big chances in the league. Pepe would love to get his shooting boots on as Arsenal push to get their season back on track.

