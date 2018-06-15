6 youngsters who became successful after leaving Manchester United

Anthony Martial could follow in the footsteps of these 6 players by leaving Man Utd at a young age to find success elsewhere.

Martial will walk into the first XI of almost every club in Europe

One of the many big transfer news of the summer so far is Anthony Martial’s agent disclosing the player’s wish to leave Manchester United. The news is hardly surprising considering Martial’s limited playing time.

The Frenchman started just 18 league games last season and 26 games in all competitions and this despite the fact that he missed only two games through injuries. He even had a direct contribution in 21 goals last season and it was bettered only by Romelu Lukaku.

If Martial leaves Man Utd, it is almost guaranteed that he will thrive elsewhere. However, the 22-year-old won’t be the first player to leave Manchester United at a young age and find success elsewhere.

Some notable young players left the club at a very young age because of lack of game time or because they were deemed not good enough and have done well for themselves. Take a look at six such prominent names.

#6 Danny Drinkwater

Drinkwater was a crucial member of Leicester's famous title-winning side of 2015/16

Danny Drinkwater is a graduate of Manchester United’s famous academy but he never had the chance of representing the senior team. He was sent on loan to Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Watford and Barnsley in the lower divisions between 2009 and 2012.

In January 2012, a couple of months before he turned 22, Drinkwater permanently joined Leicester City in the Championship. He was an integral member of the Foxes side right from his arrival and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2013/14, by winning the Championship. Drinkwater was named Leicester's Player of the Season and also included in the Championship Team of the Year.

He was equally important to Leicester City in the Premier League and played 35 games during the 2015/16 season when Leicester famously won the Premier League title. His excellent form also saw him earn his first call-up to the England squad.

In 2017, Drinkwater moved to Chelsea and won the FA Cup at the expense of his former club Manchester United in the final.