7 best forwards in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is one of the most challenging top-flight competitions in the world. There has never been any shortage of excitement or entertainment in the Premier League and that is, in no short part, thanks to the quality of the players involved.

Premier League is home to some of the best players in the world

Thanks to their global appeal, Premier League clubs are some of the richest in the world. As a direct result of their reach and sheer marketability, English teams have the financial ability to rope in some of the best players in the world.

On top of that, most Premier League clubs have excellent youth systems that produce talented players on a consistent basis. Some of the finest forwards in the world are currently plying their trade in the Premier League.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the seven best forwards in the Premier League this term.

#7 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Riyad Mahrez did not feature extensively for Manchester City in the Premier League this season. It's quite understandable when you look at City's star-studded attacking department. But Mahrez made a lot of impact for City and was arguably their best forward this season.

He scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 28 Premier League appearances this term. But it's worth noting that he only started 15 Premier League matches, which makes his numbers all the more impressive.

His characteristic languid elegance was on show as he glided past defenders and wreaked havoc in and around the final third for Pep Guardiola's side. His dribbling skills, combined with his vision and ability to pick a pass, make him a nightmare to defend against.

#6 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Diogo Jota's form definitely tailed off towards the business end of the season. But the Portugal international was one of Liverpool's best players over the course of the campaign. The arrival of Luis Diaz and Mane's transition into a centre-forward ended up costing Jota regular game time.

But the 25-year-old proved over the course of the season that he is a dependable forward who has a knack for finding the back of the net. Jota scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 35 Premier League appearances this term.

#5 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

Heading into 2022, it looked like Sadio Mane's time as one of Liverpool's star forwards was drawing to a close. The Senegal international failed to score in nine successive games across all competitions heading into the new year.

But Mane turned his fortunes around drastically in 2022. Not only did he win the AFCON 2021 title and guide his national team to World Cup qualification, but he also started firing on all cylinders for Liverpool.

Mane transitioned into a centre-forward and thrived in that role. He looked sharp and his impeccable technique and movement helped Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah play with plenty of freedom.

The 30-year-old scored 16 goals and provided two assists in 34 Premier League appearances this season.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League

After being strongly linked with an exit last summer, Harry Kane ended up staying put at Tottenham Hotspur. The Englishman's mind didn't seem to be in it in the early stages of the 2021-22 season. He scored just one goal in his first 10 Premier League appearances this term.

But Kane eventually got back to his best as Spurs started gaining momentum under Antonio Conte. On his day, Kane is one of the most well-rounded forwards in the world. Not only did he start scoring goals consistently, but he was also creating plenty of chances for his teammates.

The 28-year-old scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 37 Premier League appearances this season.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have one of the most expensive squads in Europe. But if you've watched them play this season, you'd be forgiven for thinking they are a bunch of strangers assembled from the streets. A 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was by far their best player.

Ronaldo scored two hat-tricks in the Premier League this season. Even though he had his ups and downs, he had a considerably better campaign than all of his teammates.

Ronaldo finished the season as the third highest goalscorer in the league. He scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 30 Premier League appearances this term.

#2 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Son Heung-min has proved time and again that Tottenham Hotspur are not just a 'Harry Kane team'. The South Korea international continues to be one of the most underrated forwards of his generation.

His blistering pace, ability to take defenders on and keep a cool head in front of goal make him one of the finest attackers in the Premier League right now. The 29-year-old was in sublime form this season, scoring 23 goals and providing seven assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

He shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah. Son has also achieved the distinction of being the first Asian player ever to win a Golden Boot across Europe's top five leagues.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Mohamed Salah seemed unstoppable in the first half of the season. While he was nowhere near as dominant in the second half of the campaign, he did enough to top both the goalscoring and assists charts in the Premier League this term.

Salah cut through defences with ease and scored some absolutely stunning goals by virtue of his incredible shooting ability. He was menacing on the counter attack and led Liverpool's title charge from the front.

The Egypt international finished the season with 23 goals and 13 assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

