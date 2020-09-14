The 7 best football shirts in Europe this season

We all love football shirts and it's that time of the year again where it's time to review them.

The vast majority have revealed their shirts for the 2020-21 season and gladly, there have been some smashing efforts throughout Europe.

When it comes to football shirts, it's a game of opinions and in this article, we present to you the finest threads this time around.

Honourable Mention: Galatasaray's home shirt

Staying true to the colors of the club, the new Nike home kit gives a modern spin on the famous red and yellow halves. It had the potential to be ranked higher, but is a strong effort all the same.

#7 Arsenal - Third

Arsenal Third Kit 2020/21

Arsenal are England's sole entrant in this list. This is a clean and lovely effort from Adidas. The navy tie-dye style design looks great. Arsenal rarely disappoint when it comes to kits.

Advertisement

#6 Borussia Dortmund - Home

Reinier Jesus Carvalho Marco Veratti

The striking black lightning bolts are mad, but it's what that makes this kit work. An elegant and storming number inspired by the Westfalenhallen underground.

#5 Paris Saint-German - Home

Another flawless effort by Nike. The shirt is a modernised take on the Parisians' renowned singular broad red stripe. There's no better way to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

#4 Inter Milan - Home

Inter Milan Home Shirt 2020/21

Inspired by the pioneering work of Milanese designers of the '80s, the new Internazionale kit is a radical reinvention of its iconic stripes. The bold zig-zag pattern serves as a nod to the Milanese culture and the club's shared identity.

#3 Juventus - Home

Juventus Home Kit 2020/21

uventus return to their classic Bianconeri stripes but with a brushstroke twist, as The Old Lady chase their tenth consecutive league title this season. The club and Adidas logo are in gold, as is the shirt sponsors, Jeep.

#2 Atletico Madrid - Home

Atleti Home Shirt 2020/21

Nike bring back the traditional collars for the Rojiblancos this time. The two button look and the navy side trim complementing the collar are an instant hit along with the odd brushstroke stripes. Unarguably, Nike's best for the club.

#1 Barcelona - Away

Barca Away Kit 2020/21

This is a belter. Black and gold go really well together and the elevated trim on the golden Nike swoosh and embroidered crest elevates the overall look and solidifies its status as one of the very best kits we have seen in recent years.

The Blaugrana have had some commendable away efforts over the past few years, but this trumps all of them.