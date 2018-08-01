La Liga 2018-19: 7 clubs that broke their transfer record this summer

La Liga is one of the best leagues in the world, which has had its fair share of fun and drama. Over the years, we have seen a montage of world-class goals and nail-biting matches take place in the Spanish top division. La Liga clubs like FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have always been at the summit of European football, winning an astounding number of trophies between each other. We have also witnessed, in the Spanish league, arguably the biggest individual rivalry in 'Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo' unfold through one of world football's biggest fixtures, El Clasico.

In this summer transfer window, we have seen quite a number of La Liga clubs smashing their club transfer record. These Spanish clubs have invested some significant money from their treasure chests to compete better. They have brought in some great players to help them survive against the best of clubs. Now let us take a look at the clubs that broke their club transfer record this summer.

#7 SD Huesca (Dani Escriche, 0.5 mil euros)

Daniel Escriche Romero, born on 24 March 1998, is a young Spanish footballer. His debut came in 2016, playing for Castellon. The 20-year-old has played for three clubs till now, namely, Castellon, Lugo, and Polvorin. Last season, he played 36 matches for Polvorín, scoring 13 goals.

Escriche was brought in by SD Huesca for half million euros this summer, breaking the club's record fee of 0.4 mil euros paid for Alex Galler, who joined from Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa.

