7 erstwhile players every true Chelsea fan misses

Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.49K   //    06 Sep 2018, 22:53 IST

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League
John Terry - Captain Fantastic

Chelsea seems to have a great squad this season. Under Maurizio Sarri, they are off to a great start. Jorginho has been controlling the tempo of games, and is making Chelsea a quicker team.

Kovacic adds another dimension to that midfield. He is a great passer and can also carry the ball from the back. Kante is playing in a more advanced role and seems to have fit in perfectly. All three midfielders create a lethal combination.

Pedro seems to have regained his old form, and Eden Hazard is back to his best. In defense, Marcos Alonso cannot stop scoring or assisting. Ross Barkley, Cesc Fabregas, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are coming off the bench, which goes to show the depth Chelsea have.

With 4 wins from 4 games, Chelsea look to be improving under Sarri, and could give Manchester City and Liverpool competition for the title. Some might say that they are indeed dark horses this season.

Despite the good form and great squad, Chelsea fans always have a few players dear to them that they always will miss. In this article, I talk about 7 players that every Chelsea fan misses.

#1 Frank Lampard

Derby County v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship
Lampard - Derby County manager nowadays

Frank Lampard had to be on this list. Chelsea's leading goalscorer, Lampard had been a loyal servant to Chelsea for the time he spent with them. His innate ability to make runs at the right time has not been replaced by anyone.

Chelsea fans also miss having a midfielder who could score from outside the box. Chelsea right now has tons of great midfielders like Jorginho, Kovacic, and Kante but none are like Lampard. Aside from his qualities, he was a true Blue which is why he is adored by almost every Chelsea fan.

Lampard is now managing Derby County and is off to a good start. They have won four of their first six games, and are fourth on the table. While Maurizio Sarri is great, if Lampard ever wants to return to Stamford Bridge as a coach or manager, I am positive that Chelsea will welcome him.

Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
