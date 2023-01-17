5 European teams with just 1 league defeat so far this season

Fans have been treated to some incredible footballing action by top European teams so far in the 2022-23 season.

Most of the elite European teams have performed as expected, impressing in both their domestic league and the UEFA Champions League. While some European teams — like Chelsea — have fallen well below their standards, others — like Arsenal and Napoli — have shocked the footballing world with surprise title charges.

Here is a list of 5 European teams that have excelled in the continent's big five leagues and have lost just once all season.

5 European teams with just 1 league defeat this season

#5. RC Lens

RC Lens vs AJ Auxerre - Ligue 1

The French outfit have enjoyed a fruitful Ligue 1 campaign so far, picking up 44 points from 19 games this season — with 13 wins, 5 draws and just 1 defeat.

Lens are currently second in Ligue 1, just 3 points behind defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Lens have only conceded 13 league goals this season, the lowest in the competition. The side's impressive run of form has remained consistent throughout the campaign as they have only lost one match in all competitions, which was their sole league defeat against Lille OSC.

Frank Haise's side beat PSG 3-1 earlier this month to further bolster their credentials as contenders for the Ligue 1 title. But even if they miss out on a historic title triumph, they will almost certainly qualify for the Champions League and face the top European teams next season.

#4. Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Fulham FC - Premier League

Newcastle United are currently third in the 2022-23 Premier League standings. Eddie Howe's team have picked up 38 points from 19 games so far, which places them between the two Manchester clubs.

Manchester City are currently second with 39 points, and Manchester United are fourth, level on points with Newcastle.

Their form has been bolstered by their stingy defense, which has conceded just 11 goals in the league. No team has conceded fewer Premier League goals this campaign. Goalkeeper Nick Pope has also kept five consecutive clean sheets in the league.

Their lone league defeat came courtesy of a 98th-minute Fabio Carvalho winner for Liverpool in August.

The Magpies will be aiming to finish in the top 4 spots in order to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and compete against top European teams for the first time since 2003.

#3. FC Barcelona

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Catalan giants FC Barcelona are top of the La Liga table, 3 points ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid. The Blaugrana are the second highest scoring team (35 goals) in the division and boast the best domestic defensive record (6 goals conceded) in Europe.

Their sole league defeat was in the EL Clasico meeting in October, where Los Blancos earned a 3-1 home victory through goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo.

#2. Napoli

SSC Napoli v Empoli FC - Serie A

Luciano Spaletti's side have been one of Europe's most exciting teams to watch this season. The Naples outfit sit atop the Serie A table, nine points clear of reigning champions Milan.

They lead the league's goalscoring charts with 44, largely due to the impressive output from Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Osimhen is the top marksman in the league with 12 goals, with Kvaratskhelia on 7 goals and 7 assists.

Inter are the only team that has beaten Napoli in Serie A this season. A 56th minute strike from Edin Dzeko was enough to see Simone Inzaghi's side get the victory.

#1. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal are currently eight points clear of reigning champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners' only league defeat came against Manchester United in September. Erik ten Hag's side won 3-1 on the day, with goals from debutant Antony and a second-half brace from Marcus Rashford.

Before that defeat, Mikel Arteta's men began their league campaign with 5 successive wins and have won 10 out of the 12 games that they have played since. The other two matches were draws away to Southampton in October and at home to Newcastle in January.

