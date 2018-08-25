Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

7 former Chelsea stars you won't believe are still playing

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
12.05K   //    25 Aug 2018, 11:20 IST

Drogba is still playing at the age of 40
Drogba is still playing at the age of 40

Football fans always have a vested interest in players who represented their favourite club. For this reason, fans tend to keep an eye on the performance of these players even after they’ve left, especially when the departed players are fan favourites.

However, at a club like Chelsea where numerous players leave every summer, it becomes difficult to keep track of former players, even the ones whom the fans adored.

For example, Nicolas Anelka and Jose Bosingwa both represented Chelsea for four years. Fans of the club may remember that these players left Chelsea to join Shanghai Shenhua and Queens Park Rangers respectively. However, very few would know the final clubs these stars played for.

Anelka last played for Indian Super League club Mumbai City in 2015 and Bosingwa last played for Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor before they retired.

The players mentioned above have retired, so they are not part of our list. We are discussing former Chelsea stars who are still playing and may have eluded your attention.

#7 Yossi Benayoun (Maccabi Petah Tikva)

Benayoun has been playing in Israel for the last four seasons
Benayoun has been playing in Israel for the last four seasons

Yossi Benayoun is widely regarded as the greatest player to come from Israel. The midfielder joined Chelsea in 2010 from Liverpool after scoring 29 times in 134 times for the Reds.

However, at Chelsea, Benayoun found chances hard to come by due to severe competition for places and injury problems. He only played 24 games for the Blues and scored once while also spending one season on loan at Arsenal.

After leaving Chelsea in 2013, Benayoun played for West Ham and Queens Park Rangers in England before returning to his homeland in 2014 to play for Maccabi Haifa. In 2016, he joined Maccabi Tel Aviv and after one season he joined Beitar Jerusalem.

In 2018, he joined Maccabi Petah Tikva which is his fourth club in the Israeli Premier League in as many seasons. Now 38, Benayoun is still banging in goals in Israel. 

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Aston Villa Football Chelsea John Terry Didier Drogba Football Top 5/Top 10
Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
5 of the worst player unveilings in football history
RELATED STORY
5 PFA Young Player of the Year winners who flopped
RELATED STORY
Chelsea: Weekly wages and salary of first-team stars...
RELATED STORY
3 Things you did not know about N'Golo Kanté
RELATED STORY
6 milestone transfers in football history
RELATED STORY
5 Football players who had to retire prematurely due to...
RELATED STORY
3 former Chelsea players with buy-back clauses
RELATED STORY
The incredible starting XI of players sold by Chelsea
RELATED STORY
10 players that are too good for the Championship
RELATED STORY
Kovacic: Chelsea and Sarri believe in me
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Today WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Today AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Today ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Today HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Today SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Today LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us