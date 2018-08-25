7 former Chelsea stars you won't believe are still playing

Drogba is still playing at the age of 40

Football fans always have a vested interest in players who represented their favourite club. For this reason, fans tend to keep an eye on the performance of these players even after they’ve left, especially when the departed players are fan favourites.

However, at a club like Chelsea where numerous players leave every summer, it becomes difficult to keep track of former players, even the ones whom the fans adored.

For example, Nicolas Anelka and Jose Bosingwa both represented Chelsea for four years. Fans of the club may remember that these players left Chelsea to join Shanghai Shenhua and Queens Park Rangers respectively. However, very few would know the final clubs these stars played for.

Anelka last played for Indian Super League club Mumbai City in 2015 and Bosingwa last played for Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor before they retired.

The players mentioned above have retired, so they are not part of our list. We are discussing former Chelsea stars who are still playing and may have eluded your attention.

#7 Yossi Benayoun (Maccabi Petah Tikva)

Benayoun has been playing in Israel for the last four seasons

Yossi Benayoun is widely regarded as the greatest player to come from Israel. The midfielder joined Chelsea in 2010 from Liverpool after scoring 29 times in 134 times for the Reds.

However, at Chelsea, Benayoun found chances hard to come by due to severe competition for places and injury problems. He only played 24 games for the Blues and scored once while also spending one season on loan at Arsenal.

After leaving Chelsea in 2013, Benayoun played for West Ham and Queens Park Rangers in England before returning to his homeland in 2014 to play for Maccabi Haifa. In 2016, he joined Maccabi Tel Aviv and after one season he joined Beitar Jerusalem.

In 2018, he joined Maccabi Petah Tikva which is his fourth club in the Israeli Premier League in as many seasons. Now 38, Benayoun is still banging in goals in Israel.

