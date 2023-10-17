7 highest-paid footballers in the world right now (2023)

Thanks to the global popularity of the beautiful game, footballers at the highest level are household names around the world. This popularity translates to an incredible amount of money as these huge stars are also big draws.

In addition to the money they rake in as wages, footballers also earn a fortune through various endorsement and sponsorship deals. Players also diversify their investments and some of them have burgeoning portfolios on that front.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the seven highest-paid footballers in the world right now (2023).

#7 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - $53 million

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Egypt's greatest-ever football export, Mohamed Salah, is one of the most popular footballers on the planet. He has been one of the best players in the world over the last several years. In fact, Salah would have been perched on a podium position on this list had he greenlighted a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Salah endorses brands like Adidas, Vodafone, Pepsi, Mobil, AlexBank and DHL. His on-field income is above $35 million and the rest of his fortune comes from sources away from it.

#6 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - $58 million

Manchester City FC v Sevilla FC - UEFA Super Cup 2023

Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland, the 24-year-old phenomenon, is one of the highest-paid footballers on the planet. Thanks to his haul of 52 goals in 53 appearances last season, Manchester City waltzed their way to a historic continental treble last season.

Real Madrid immediately threw their eyes at Haaland and it prompted Manchester City to give him a fresh contract with improved terms. $46 million of Haaland's income comes from his on-field earnings. He has deals with Nike, EA Sports FC, Dolce & Gabbana and Midea.

#5 Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) - $106 million

Al Ittihad v Al Hilal - Saudi Pro League

2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema followed an array of stars to the Saudi Pro League, thereby making himself one of the highest-paid footballers in the world. Benzema joined Al-Ittihad this summer but has gotten off to a rather shaky start to life in Saudi Arabia.

The Frenchman promotes brands like Hyundai, Adidas, SFR, LCL and bWin. His on-field income is a whopping $100 million.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - $110 million

Britain Soccer Champions League

The bumper contract that Paris Saint-Germain handed to Kylian Mbappe might not be enough to persuade the iconic Frenchman to stay with them for much longer. He is already at odds with the PSG top brass and could leave the club at the end of the season.

Mbappe has endorsement deals with Nike, Hublot and Oakley. The 24-year-old's on-field earnings amount to $90 million.

#3 Neymar (Al-Hilal) - $112 million

Brazil Venezuela Wcup 2026 Soccer

Neymar is arguably the most high-profile footballer to check out of Europe this past summer. The Brazilian maverick copped a move to Saudi Pro League outfit A-Hilal.

He has been roped in on a bumper contract and despite being away from Europe's top five leagues, Neymar continues to be one of the most recognizable footballers in the world.

The 31-year-old earns $32 million from his off-field commitments on top of his on-field income which amounts to $80 million. He has partnerships with brands like Epic Games, Qatar Airways, Puma, Triller and Red Bull among others.

#2 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) - $135 million

Argentina Paraguay Wcup 2026 Soccer

Inter Miami would have undoubtedly handed Lionel Messi a fat paycheque to leave European football behind this summer. Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time and Inter Miami's investment has already paid dividends, with the 36-year-old having an unprecedented impact at the club as well as on the MLS.

Messi's off-field income stands at a whopping $70 million. The GOAT's on-field income is $65 million. His ongoing brand endorsements include Adidas, Mastercard, Pepsi, Budweiser, Socios and Saudi Arabia tourism.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) - $260 million

Bosnia Portugal Euro 2024 Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 and his big-money move inspired a mass exodus from Europe this summer. Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer in the world by a country mile. He earns a whopping $200 million courtesy of his on-field exploits.

Ronaldo's off-field earnings amount to a whopping $60 million courtesy of endorsement deals with Nike, Herbalife, DAZN, Clear Shampoo, MTG, Altice Portugal and American Tourister among others.