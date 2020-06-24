7 most in-demand defenders this summer

Several defenders are set to be at the forefront of this summer's transfer business.

Here are seven such players who're really in demand.

These defenders will be highly sought-after in the upcoming transfer market

In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial losses sustained by several top clubs this year, transfer pundits and high-ranking officials have warned against expecting many big-money moves in the summer.

Yet, as football across Europe returns to action, many interesting rumors continue to develop with the summer transfer almost upon us.

Interestingly, there are several defenders in question this time. Here we take a look at the top seven defenders who will be most in demand once the window opens.

Tagliafico been an integral part of Ajax since arriving in January 2018

Slowly but steadily, every fabric of Ajax's swashbuckling team from 2018/19 season is being torn apart by the bigger vultures around Europe.

After Frenkie De Jong, Mattijs De Ligt and Hakim Ziyech, the latest star who's set to be pillaged away is the defended Nicolas Tagliafico, who's confirmed to leave the Godenzonen this summer and closely courted by Premier League sides such as Chelsea, Everton and Leicester City. The Argentine defender has made 99 appearances in two-and-a-half years, contributing 27 goals, and is also valued at only €25 million!

#6 Ben Chilwell (Leicester City)

Chilwell's exorbitant valuation is turning away potential suitors

A plausible reason for the Foxes targeting Tagliafico is because he could be a potential replacement for Ben Chilwell who's been a subject of transfer speculation for quite sometime with Chelsea particularly interested.

However, his hefty asking price of £75 million might dissuade the Blues. Also in line for his signature is Manchester City, though he's not the priority defender on their wishlist as the club is putting the premium on signing a centre-back this summer instead.

Sky Sports have reported that Dortmund have already signed Meunier

Les Parisiens are staring at a mini-exodus this summer with three players confirmed to leave the French capital already, and one of them is Thomas Meunier.

The 28-year old defender recently backed away from signing a new short-term deal with PSG to participate in the Champions League in August after his contract expires on 30th of June. Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund were all vying for his services, but Sky reports that Die Borussen have already struck a four-year deal with the star.

#4 Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich)

Hernandez's hefty price tag hasn't come with regular football

Lucas Hernandez became Bayern's club-record signing after his €80 million move from Atletico Madrid last summer, but the meteoric rise of Alphonso Davies as a left-sided defender has greatly hampered his first-team opportunities.

Rumors suggest the French defender might be on the move again this summer after nearing an agreement with PSG, but the Bavarians too will be pulling out all the stops from incurring a hefty loss just 12 months after spending a fortune for his services.

Silva has made 310 appearances for PSG since 2012, winning 21 titles!

Meunier isn't the only defender exiting Paris St. Germain this summer, with club captain Thiago Silva also confirmed to leave at the end of this month. The Brazilian centre-back may be at the wrong end of his career as he turns 36 in September, but his experience and big-game pedigree means he won't have shortage of suitors.

The Premier League appears to be his next likely destination with Everton expressing interest to sign him on a free transfer, but there are other entities in the mix such as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Central defender Koulibaly has been linked with a move away from Napoli for two years now

Those Manchester United rumors just don't seem to water down. The Napoli defender has long been a target for the Premier League giants, but recent reports suggest Liverpool have now jumped into the mix too. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Reds already have a £58 million bid rejected by the Partenopei, who seek at least £90 million for Kalidou Koulibaly.

He has been a rock in the defense for Napoli since arriving from Genk in 2014, and has forged a reputation as one of the best centre-backs in the Serie A.

#1 Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund)

Dortmund are interested in extending Hakimi's loan spell

Borussia Dortmund's marauding full-back Achraf Hakimi is all set to return to Real Madrid next month, but the Bundesliga outfit is hoping to keep the defender on loan for another year. The 21-year old has been a revelation during his time at the Signal Iduna Park, and even upped his game by another notch this term, netting nine times and making further 10 assists in 44 games.

But despite his immense potential and impressive numbers, regular football might be hard for the Moroccan defender to seek in the Spanish capital given the competition he faces from established choice Daniel Carvajal.