7 lesser known players who are brothers of Chelsea stars

Former Chelsea captain and club legend John Terry has an elder brother Paul who played in England’s lower divisions throughout his career before retiring in 2012. It goes without saying that Paul isn’t half as famous as John.

Similarly, Didier Drogba also has two younger brothers Joel and Freddy. Unlike Didier, the professional careers of both Joel and Freddy never took off. Joel had one season as a professional which ended in 2008 and 26-year-old Freddy has been without a club since 2012.

Just like former Chelsea stars Drogba and Terry, there are five players in the current Chelsea squad with brothers who are living in the shadows of their more famous siblings. One of these Chelsea players has a half-brother and another has three brothers including one with whom he has played at the international level.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Bradley Hudson-Odoi

Calum (Left) and Bradley (Right)

Seventeen-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi is the most recent in a long list of promising players to come through the Chelsea academy. After winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup with England last season, he was fast-tracked into the first team and is highly-rated by the Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

Callum is the son of former professional footballer Bismark Odoi and the Chelsea man has an older brother, Bradley Hudson-Odoi. Callum was born in England and has represented England up to the U-19 level but his 29-year-old brother was born in Ghana and only represented Ghana at the U-20 level.

Bradley came through the Fulham academy but never played for the first team. He has spent his entire professional career in England’s lower division and has played for eleven different clubs in the last ten years! He currently plays for Wealdstone in the sixth tier of English football.

The elder brother, who is a forward, was part of the Sutton United team that made a shock run to the fifth round of the FA Cup in 2017 before losing 2-0 to Arsenal.

