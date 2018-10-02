Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

7 life lessons you can learn from Cristiano Ronaldo

Vaibhav Vats Shukla
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
401   //    02 Oct 2018, 11:13 IST

7 life lessons you can learn from Cristiano Ronaldo
CR7 A way of life

The main number 7 of football, Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world. He has proved his worth in different leagues against the best players and best teams. He rose from the streets of Madeira and conquered the World. Juventus witnessed an unimaginable ROI for a 34-year-old athlete. He is the most popular male figure on social media for all the good reasons and sometimes criticism. He only needs one non-performing match to be chewed by media globally and an entire high-performance tournament to seal the lips of the critics, who are waiting for 'that one match' again. He is often called as arrogant and selfish. He is claimed not to be a natural footballer like Pele, Maradona, Ronaldinho, and MESSI. Sometimes 'pundits' start comparing him with Paulinho as well, I hope you are not that guy.

Cristiano is a very normal player who scores penalty, can't score from his God-Hands & he was awarded offside as well. Here is a list of 7 life lessons you can learn from the consistent, hardworking, enthusiastic, 34-year young boy from Portugal:-

1. Every time you fall down, dust yourself and come back stronger


This picture was published in a Spanish newspaper in January 2016 with the headlines 'FINISHED' and football pundits started explaining how. Every year he gets finished and he comes back and finishes the criticism. Since then, Cristiano has won 2 FIFA The Best, 2 FIFA Player of the Year, 3 Ballon D'ors, LaLiga, 2 FIFA Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Champions League, 1 Euro, and many other individual awards & honours. We all go through ups and downs in life but make sure you rise up higher every time you fall down, just like him. He is doing pretty good for a finished athlete and he has achieved more than the entire careers of some very big names in football.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time
Vaibhav Vats Shukla
CONTRIBUTOR
Writing it soon...till then find me on facebook... http://www.facebook.com/vats78
Cristiano Ronaldo - Coping with the departure of a legend...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Bargain of the century? 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Will he miss a Champions League return...
RELATED STORY
Can Juventus win the Champions League with Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Analysis: What are the odds for the Champions to defend...
RELATED STORY
3 times Cristiano Ronaldo impressed the entire World
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: Winners and losers of the...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo’s most important goals for Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
3 major achievements Ronaldo is still missing
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should win the Ballon'dOr...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
Today HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
Today JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
Tomorrow OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Tomorrow CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
Tomorrow MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
Tomorrow BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
Tomorrow AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
Tomorrow PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us