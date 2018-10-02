7 life lessons you can learn from Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7 A way of life

The main number 7 of football, Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world. He has proved his worth in different leagues against the best players and best teams. He rose from the streets of Madeira and conquered the World. Juventus witnessed an unimaginable ROI for a 34-year-old athlete. He is the most popular male figure on social media for all the good reasons and sometimes criticism. He only needs one non-performing match to be chewed by media globally and an entire high-performance tournament to seal the lips of the critics, who are waiting for 'that one match' again. He is often called as arrogant and selfish. He is claimed not to be a natural footballer like Pele, Maradona, Ronaldinho, and MESSI. Sometimes 'pundits' start comparing him with Paulinho as well, I hope you are not that guy.

Cristiano is a very normal player who scores penalty, can't score from his God-Hands & he was awarded offside as well. Here is a list of 7 life lessons you can learn from the consistent, hardworking, enthusiastic, 34-year young boy from Portugal:-

1. Every time you fall down, dust yourself and come back stronger

This picture was published in a Spanish newspaper in January 2016 with the headlines 'FINISHED' and football pundits started explaining how. Every year he gets finished and he comes back and finishes the criticism. Since then, Cristiano has won 2 FIFA The Best, 2 FIFA Player of the Year, 3 Ballon D'ors, LaLiga, 2 FIFA Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Champions League, 1 Euro, and many other individual awards & honours. We all go through ups and downs in life but make sure you rise up higher every time you fall down, just like him. He is doing pretty good for a finished athlete and he has achieved more than the entire careers of some very big names in football.

1 / 4 NEXT