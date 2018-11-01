7 most valuable defenders in the world right now

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

Over the last few years, the game of football has doubtless evolved a great deal. And so has the job of the defenders. Needless to say, the success of a team largely pivots on the quality of the players occupying the space at the back. You might not have to take my word for it as this was beautifully summed up by Sir Alex Ferguson in the following words:

Attack wins you games, defense wins you titles.

However, the profound import of the defenders doesn't necessarily guarantee equal recognition. Often deemed the most prestigious individual prize in world football, the Ballon d'Or hasn't been won by a defender for 12 years. Fabio Cannavaro was the last defender to get his hands on the award when he led Italy to the World Cup glory back in 2006.

Having said that, let us take a look at the top 7 most valuable defenders in world football presently.

Market values for a particular player are calculated by how well they play, age, their marketability, contract length and ability to sell shirts.

Values courtesy – Transfermarkt

Note: Market values represent what their actual price in the transfer market is supposed to be and not the current inflated amounts.

#7 Kalidou Koulibaly - £54 million

SSC Napoli v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

Kalidou Koulibaly was imperative to Napoli's success last season as they finished 2nd in Serie A, only 4 points adrift of Juventus. As a result, he remained a hot property throughout the last transfer window having caught the eye of many European top dogs.

The 27-year-old is particularly known for his positional awareness, tactical intellect, passing ability, aerial prowess and versatility. He was also excellent at the World Cup 2018 in spite of Senegal's failure to qualify to the knockout stages.

With age still on his side, Koulibaly is bound to improve in the coming years.

