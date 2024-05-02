7 players Arsenal could sell this summer | Premier League 2023-24

With just three games remaining in the Premier League season, the title race remains wide open, with Arsenal eagerly chasing down Manchester City for the coveted trophy.

Mikel Arteta's side currently occupies the top spot in the table, albeit having played an extra game. Their hopes hinge on Manchester City slipping up in their remaining fixtures, while Arsenal secure victories in their next three matches, paving the way for the club's first league title in 21 years.

Arsenal encountered obstacles during crucial stages of the season, notably against Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, where fatigue played a significant role. The strain was evident as more than seven Arsenal players featured in over 40 games across all competitions, underscoring the lack of depth on the bench, particularly in defense and midfield.

To address this issue and fortify their squad for the upcoming title challenge, Arsenal will need to make bold decisions, including offloading fringe players and making strategic signings in the transfer market.

Regardless of the outcome this season, Arsenal's ambition to compete for the title next season remains unwavering. The club's willingness to delve deep into the transfer market will be a key factor in shaping their future success. The impending departure of certain players could also provide the club with the financial resources needed to strengthen the squad. It will certainly be intriguing to observe Arsenal's maneuvers in the transfer market as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

Let's take a look at seven players who could potentially leave the club and allow Arsenal to recoup a good amount from the transfer window.

#7 Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale's tenure at Arsenal hasn't been as smooth as he might have hoped. Despite his potential and initial preference, the emergence of David Raya as a reliable choice in goal has relegated Ramsdale to the bench for much of the season. His limited playing time and the decision to make Raya's loan permanent signal a challenging road ahead for him at Arsenal.

The reported interest from Chelsea adds another layer of uncertainty to Ramsdale's future. If he's seeking more consistent playing time, a move might be on the cards, especially if Chelsea can offer him a starting role. However, it's also possible that he could stay and fight for his place at Arsenal, particularly if he's determined to prove himself to Mikel Arteta and the fans.

Ultimately, Ramsdale's next steps will depend on various factors, including his own ambitions, Arsenal's plans, and any potential offers from other clubs.

#6 Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson might opt out of Arsenal this summer

Despite rising through the ranks of Arsenal's youth system, Reiss Nelson has faced challenges in securing a consistent place in the first team. His limited game time may prompt him to consider his options, especially considering his youth and potential to rejuvenate his career elsewhere.

Despite loan spells at Feyenoord and Hoffenheim, Nelson has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for the Gunners, facing stiff competition from the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard.

Mikel Arteta's pursuit of additional wingers to ease the workload on Bukayo Saka suggests that Nelson may not feature prominently in his plans. At just 24 years old, Nelson still has ample time to thrive in a different club environment, where he may find greater opportunities for consistent playing time and a chance to fulfill his potential.

#5 Kieran Tierney

Arteta will be looking to offload Tierney this summer.

Kieran Tierney, beset by persistent injury woes during his time at Arsenal, unfortunately, encountered similar challenges during his loan spell at Real Sociedad. Despite his undeniable talent, the left-back managed just 16 starts for the Spanish club over the course of the season. Heralded as one of Scotland's finest talents in recent memory, Tierney's potential has been overshadowed by recurring injuries, hindering his career progression.

Uncertainty looms over Tierney's future prospects, with doubts arising about his ability to attract suitors elsewhere given his history of injuries. However, if an opportunity arises to offload him for a reasonable fee, Mikel Arteta may not hesitate to make the move.

Since joining Arsenal in 2019 from Celtic, Tierney has made 124 appearances for the Gunners, showcasing glimpses of his immense talent when fit.

#4 Nuno Tavares

Nuno Mendes is likely to be sold this summer.

Nuno Tavares' transition to the Premier League has presented significant challenges since his move to Arsenal from Benfica in 2021. Despite being given opportunities by Mikel Arteta over more than a year, the Portuguese international failed to make a lasting impression.

Eventually, he was loaned out to Marseille, where he managed to deliver some respectable performances during his one-year stint. While Marseille expressed interest in extending the loan, Nottingham Forest outbid them, leading to Tavares' move to the Championship side in the hopes of securing regular playing time.

However, Tavares' fortunes took a downturn at Nottingham, where he struggled to make an impact, featuring in just 12 matches throughout the season. His performances fell short of expectations, leaving Nottingham Forest less inclined to pursue another loan or a permanent transfer for the following season.

With his future at Nottingham uncertain and his contract with Arsenal dwindling, the club is now open to offers for Tavares. Despite the option of allowing him to see out his contract, Arsenal is keen to explore potential sales in the upcoming transfer window.

#3 Albert Sambi Lokonga

Lokonga will be hoping to play week in week out next season.

Albert Sambi Lokonga's arrival at Arsenal was met with anticipation, but unfortunately, he hasn't quite met the club's expectations. While he did showcase glimpses of his talent during challenging periods for the team, he struggled to consistently assert himself in the first team. Despite facing an injury setback earlier in the season, Lokonga returned to action only to find it difficult to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup.

His loan move to Luton Town last summer was intended to provide him with valuable playing time and experience. However, despite featuring in their recent matches, Lokonga has yet to firmly establish himself in their squad. Regardless of Luton's league status next season, it seems improbable that they will seek to extend his loan.

With just 39 appearances for Arsenal under his belt, the 24-year-old midfielder appears destined for a departure from the club. He is likely to be included in a significant clearout of fringe players this summer as Arsenal looks to bolster their squad.

#2 Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe will have to cautiously wait before making his next move.

Emile Smith Rowe's return to action was eagerly awaited by Arsenal fans, given his promising performances under Mikel Arteta's guidance from 2020 to 2022. However, despite his talent and potential, he has struggled to secure regular playing time this season, starting in just four games across all competitions.

The presence of midfield stalwarts like Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Kai Havertz has limited his opportunities on the pitch.

With a contract that extends until 2026, Smith Rowe is poised to seek more consistent game time from Arteta in the upcoming season or explore opportunities elsewhere to reignite his career. While there's no denying Smith Rowe's quality, it appears Arteta hasn't relied on him as heavily in recent years.

Arsenal's pursuit of Bruno Guimares suggests a potential shift in midfield dynamics, with Guimares possibly partnering with Declan Rice while Odegaard operates further up the field alongside the forwards. The arrival of a new number 8 could signify the end of Smith Rowe's tenure at Arsenal, as the club looks to evolve its midfield options.

#1 Fabio Vieira

Fabio Vieira will be looking for more game time.

The excitement was palpable at the Emirates Stadium when Fabio Vieira joined Arsenal in 2022. However, his time at the club hasn't unfolded as smoothly as the Portuguese midfielder might have envisioned. Whether due to recurring injuries or a dip in form, Vieira has found himself slipping down the pecking order, facing stiff competition from other midfield options.

Currently, there are several midfielders ahead of Vieira, further complicating his quest for regular playing time. While Mikel Arteta isn't actively seeking to offload him, he remains open to strengthening the squad by parting ways with Vieira if a suitable offer presents itself.

With just 560 minutes of playing time for the Gunners across all competitions this season, Vieira faces a significant gap to bridge in terms of meeting both player and club expectations.

However, Arteta's plans may pivot depending on the transfer market. If Arsenal fails to secure a suitable replacement for the midfield, there's a possibility that Vieira could be given an opportunity to prove himself. In such a scenario, Arteta may opt to provide Vieira with a consistent run of games, affording him the chance to showcase his abilities and stake his claim for a more prominent role within the team.