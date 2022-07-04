7 players with the best minutes per goal ratio in the Premier League since Gabriel Jesus' debut

Gabriel Jesus has completed a transfer from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to Arsenal as the Gunners announced the same recently.

The Brazil international, following five and a half trophy-laden seasons at the Etihad, has decided to become the main man at one of the biggest clubs in English football.

Gabriel Jesus is one of the most efficient strikers in the Premier League

The statistics indicate that Jesus has the caliber to lead the line, but only time will tell whether he will pull through at the Emirates. However, given his efficiency and effectiveness over the last half a decade, few will debate against him shining under Mikel Arteta.

But the South American striker is not the only player in the Premier League who has made his time on the pitch count over the last five and a half years.

Let's look at seven players with the best minute-to-goal ratios in the Premier League since Jesus' debut.

#7 Gabriel Jesus - 160 minutes per goal

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Gabriel Jesus, as mentioned before, is one of the most effective strikers in the Premier League. Arsenal have landed a good deal to sign the player on a five-year deal, especially since he is only 25.

The Samba boy has flair but is just as hard-working in the final third of the pitch. Add to that the fact that he was playing for a highly functional Manchester City side, ensuring he had good service at all times.

But Jesus also played his part by getting into the right areas and scoring when his side needed him the most.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 99 - Gabriel Jesus's 99 starts in the Premier League broken down by game position:



CF: 78 starts, 40 goals, 14 assists

RW: 15 starts, 9 goals, 8 assists

LW: 6 starts, 4 goals, 1 assist



Preference? 99 - Gabriel Jesus's 99 starts in the Premier League broken down by game position:CF: 78 starts, 40 goals, 14 assistsRW: 15 starts, 9 goals, 8 assistsLW: 6 starts, 4 goals, 1 assistPreference? https://t.co/YGVwwytapd

All in all, Jesus bagged 58 goals and 29 assists in 159 Premier League games for the Citizens. However, in the process, he only started 62% of those games, leading to him managing a goal every 160 minutes. The centre-forward will now aim to better this record at Arsenal.

#6 Jamie Vardy - 153 minutes per goal

Watford v Leicester City - Premier League

Jamie Vardy has not stopped running since Leicester City were promoted back into the Premier League in 2014. The England star has often carried the Foxes on his back through his prolific goal-scoring abilities.

An incredible athlete and an even better footballer, Vardy has always guaranteed goals for Leicester. The striker is highly efficient in transition play, especially in lightning counter-attacks, as he can beat most defenders with his pace and power. His ability to shoot with either foot is a menace for several opponents.

Hence, it is no coincidence that Vardy has scored a goal every 153 minutes since January 2017. While he is ten years older than Jesus, the Englishman has played in a far inferior team in the form of Leicester City.

#5 Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang - 152 minutes per goal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's controversial departure in January is one of the main reasons behind Arsenal springing to sign Jesus this summer.

However, the Brazilian has big boots to fill, especially after Aubameyang gave many fond memories to the Gunners after joining them in January 2018. A lethal weapon up-front, the Gabonese quickly took to the Premier League's physicality and pace.

He scored goals from long distances as well as from inside the box while also being dangerous in the air. Before leaving the club in January this year, he was the club's top scorer.

To put his goal-scoring prowess into perspective, Aubameyang scored 68 goals in 128 league games for Arsenal at a rate of 152 minutes per goal. Hence, Jesus certainly has to work hard if he is to emulate his predecessor's statistics.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo - 137 minutes per goal

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the headlines again as the Portuguese ace is reportedly eyeing an exit from Manchester United this summer. However, his demands have been justified since he was the most effective attacker at the club by a mile last season.

The Sporting CP academy product returned to Old Trafford with a lot of pomp last summer and kept up his end of the bargain. Ronaldo has scored winners in several games across all competitions, including in the Premier League.

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is still one of the best in the business as he racked up 18 goals in just 30 appearances for the Red Devils.

This meant that Ronaldo managed to score a goal every 137 minutes, thereby putting the suggestion that he was slowing down to bed.

#3 Harry Kane - 129 minutes per goal

Harry Kane in action for Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane has been the best out-and-out English striker in nearly two decades. The centre-forward is one of the most complete forwards in the game and is producing world-class numbers despite playing for Tottenham Hotspur.

While the North Londoners are a strong outfit, they have not won a trophy in 15 years as they have refused to open their pockets as much as the other top clubs.

However, they have put that strategy to bed this year by springing for multiple signings. But none of them are bound to be as good as Kane, who has led the line gloriously over the last eight years.

The England captain has bagged 120 league goals since January 2017, which is more than many manage in their careers. Regardless, Kane will now aim to get his hands on some trophies under Antonio Conte.

#2 Mohamed Salah - 126 minutes per goal

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Mohamed Salah recently signed a new contract with Liverpool, courtesy of which he will be staying at Anfield for another three years.

The Egyptian icon has been on fire for the Reds since moving to the red half of Merseyside in 2017. Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times since then, thanks to his 118 strikes in 180 league games.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Is this the most important signing Liverpool could make this window? 🤔 Mohamed Salah's goal record for Liverpool isIs this the most important signing Liverpool could make this window? 🤔 Mohamed Salah's goal record for Liverpool is 🔥Is this the most important signing Liverpool could make this window? 🤔 https://t.co/Yr7h9K5C3B

The African winger's tantalizing skills and thunderous pace have been at the epicenter of his success under Jurgen Klopp.

Efficiency and effectiveness have been vital to Salah's game during his Liverpool career, as evidenced by the fact that he has scored a league goal every 126 minutes. He will look to build on this in the coming years by finding the back of the net much more often.

#1 Sergio Aguero - 107 minutes per goal

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Gabriel Jesus was considered the true heir to Sergio Aguero at Manchester City, something only a few can dream of doing.

The Argentine legend was a massive success at the Etihad and was one of the main men for the club over the last decade. While Aguero did leave the club on a free transfer last summer, the South American ace scored 184 goals for the Citizens in 275 league games.

His numbers did not drop after Jesus' arrival either, as he scored 72 times in 110 appearances since January 2017. A Manchester City legend in his own right, Aguero will go down as one of the finest strikers in the Premier League era.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far